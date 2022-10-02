‘This is unusual for him:’ Douglasville family continues search for missing 17-year-old

Douglasville police are asking for your help in finding a missing teen boy.

Police issued a missing person report for 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri on Friday.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill was in Douglasville on Sunday, where he spoke with Kathuri’s family, who continue to search for answers.

His family has been putting on a search team, passing out flyers with Kathuri’s face on it.

“He is a very quiet boy, very quiet-natured, very loving, and very caring, so this is unusual for him,” Vere Kathuri, Yaron’s mother, said.

Kathuri was last seen at 8 a.m. Wednesday at 5807 Chapel Village Court in Douglasville.

The teen is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, around about 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said his car was found at Arbor Place Mall.

He was last seen wearing a white NASA hoodie and jeans.

If you have any information where Kathuri might be, contact Detective Blayne Gibbs at 678-293-1823 or gibbsb@douglasvillega.gov.

