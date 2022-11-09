UnUsUaL Limited (Catalist:1D1) stock most popular amongst public companies who own 77%, while individual investors hold 11%

Every investor in UnUsUaL Limited (Catalist:1D1) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 77% stake, public companies possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 11% of the company’s shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of UnUsUaL.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About UnUsUaL?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of UnUsUaL, for yourself, below.

UnUsUaL is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is mm2 Asia Ltd., with ownership of 77%. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 4.6% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 3.3% by the third-largest shareholder. In addition, we found that Chin Soon Ong, the CEO has 2.7% of the shares allocated to their name.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of UnUsUaL

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in UnUsUaL Limited. As individuals, the insiders collectively own S$10m worth of the S$142m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though we generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 11% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 4.6%, of the UnUsUaL stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 77% of UnUsUaL stock. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

