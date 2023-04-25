What the unusual mass murder verdict means for a man who killed three women in Knoxville

It took the jury less than a day to find 27-year-old Desmon Paul Rhea guilty of shooting and killing Juliana White, Millie Blackwell and Barbara Rogers in a methamphetamine-fueled crime spree three years ago.

Rhea was convicted on April 21 of two counts of first-degree felony murder, two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, one count of premeditated second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated burglary and one count of use of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

But after the verdict was read, the jury still had to consider "aggravating factors" to determine whether Rhea would serve at least 51 years or serve a life sentence without possibility of parole.

What are aggravating factors and how do they impact a sentence?

Once Rhea was convicted of first-degree murder, he could have received the death penalty, but prosecutors already had determined they would not seek that option.

Juliana White, Millie Blackwell and Barbara Rogers

When a defendant is charged with capital murder, the trial consists of two parts. In the first, innocence or guilt is determined. In the separate sentencing hearing, the jury determines whether the defendant should be sentenced to death, to imprisonment for life without possibility of parole or to imprisonment for life with a chance at possible release. Neither the death penalty nor life in prison without parole can be imposed unless there were one or more aggravating factors.

In Rhea's case, the prosecution asked the jury to consider the aggravating factor that Rogers' murder was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel, in that it involved torture or serious physical abuse beyond that necessary to produce death.

In the murders of Rogers and Blackwell, the jury was asked whether Rhea committed “mass murder,” which is defined as the murder of three or more persons, whether committed during a single criminal episode or at different times within a 48-month period.

"This is an unusual case," Knox County Criminal Court Judge G. Scott Green told the jury, adding he had never seen mass murder used as an aggravating factor in his tenure as judge.

Story continues

In the end, the jury found all aggravating factors to be true, meaning Rhea will serve a life sentence without possibility of parole.

What happened to the three women that night?

It wasn't until a driver called to report finding White's body in the middle of the road after 4:30 a.m. March 8, 2020, that officers were dispatched and found Rogers and Blackwell dead upstairs in their Trousdale Road home.

Prosecutor Leland Price laid out a timeline that showed multiple people were in and out of the house that night, including White and Rhea. Blackwell and Rogers were asleep upstairs, while everyone downstairs was using methamphetamine, Price said.

Sometime near midnight, White, Rhea and a cousin of Rhea's left the house in a rented car, with Rhea driving and White in the back seat. The cousin told investigators Rhea turned and shot White in the chest, dumping her body in the street before returning to the house.

Back at the house, Rhea went upstairs, shooting and killing Blackwell in her bedroom, Price told the jury. Rhea then entered Rogers' room and fired two shots, missing her. Rogers locked her door and called 911, but the call was misunderstood by the dispatcher and then cut off when Rhea "busted" back in the room and killed Rogers.

What happens next?

Rhea's defense attorney, Wade Davies, said April 24 he plans to file a motion for a new trial and if the motion is denied, he will appeal.

During the trial, Davies had requested a mistrial due to what he said was prosecutorial misconduct including inflammatory arguments about the whereabouts of a 6-year-old girl in the house that night, as well as arguments regarding Rhea's propensity for violence.

Liz Kellar is a public safety reporter. Email lkellar@knoxnews.com. Twitter @LizKellar.

Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Mass murder verdict at play against man who killed three in Knoxville