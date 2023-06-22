Unusual 'pollen corona' rainbow phenomenon in photos: Are pollen seasons getting worse?

A pollen corona seen in Turku, Finland.

An unusual-looking pastel halo that forms around the sun when billows of pollen blanket the air was captured in stunning images.

Photographer Mikko Peussa witnessed the beauty of rainbow-colored rings around the sun on May 30 in Finland, which was caused by high concentrations of pollen emanating from pine trees.

The optical phenomenon, known as “Pollen corona,” occurs when the Sun is partially obscured and light hits a swarm of pollen, resulting in a scattering of wavelengths and diffraction patterns.

The sparkles in Peussa’s photos, which were taken from the city of Turku near the Baltic Sea, are caused by billions of microscopic pollen grains. Some of the colors are invisible to the human eye, and photographers will often use filters to block out additional light and make the colors stand out, PetaPixel’s Matt Growcoot reports.

The key to finding a corona, which is often lost in the glare of the sun or moon, is to look behind a thick tree branch that hides the solar or lunar disk, according to Universe Today’s Bob King.

“Pollen from pine trees are beautiful in the evenings,” Peussa said on Facebook. “Back in the day when I spent a lot [of time] in Kemiö, I often said that the pine rings were strong there. Chemistry didn’t let me down this time either.”

Are pollen seasons getting worse?

Higher pollen counts and longer, earlier pollen seasons are becoming more frequent due to warmer temperatures that experts link to human activity.

From 1990 to 2018, the overall amount of pollen increased by up to 21%; meaning pollen coronas could become a more common occurrence. Texas and the Midwest experienced the largest increases, according to a study by the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

Why does pollen cause allergies?

Plants, trees and grass release pollen in the springtime to fertilize other plants of the same species. The powdery particles drift in the air and are easily inhaled.

In some people, inhaling pollen causes their immune systems to overreact. The immune system sees the pollen as a danger and releases antibodies that attack the allergens. This leads to the release of histamines into the blood. Histamines trigger runny noses, itchy eyes and other allergy symptoms.

More of Peussa’s work can be found on his Facebook page.

Contributing: Janet Loehrke

