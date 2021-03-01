With unusual speed, State Supreme Court agrees to hear appeal of ex-Minneapolis officer Noor's third degree murder conviction, which has implications on Chauvin trial

Rochelle Olson, Star Tribune
·2 min read

The state Supreme Court agreed Monday with unusual speed to hear former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor's appeal of his third-degree murder conviction.

Noor's lawyer Thomas Plunkett filed a petition last Thursday, asking the court to hear the case. It is extremely rare for the court to grant review so quickly but the charge Noor appealed has implications in the case against Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer set to go on trial in Hennepin County District Court on Monday in the death of George Floyd.

In Chauvin's case, prosecutors are racing the clock to reinstate before trial a third-degree murder charge against the ex-cop, who already faces second-degree murder charge and manslaughter charges.

Before word came from the Supreme Court on Monday, the Court of Appeals earlier in the day heard oral arguments from on the prosecution's attempt to reinstate the third-degree charge against Chauvin.

In Noor's case, the Court of Appeals last month rejected Noor's appeal of his third-degree murder conviction in a 2-1 decision.

At issue in Noor's appeal are two questions: Can a person be convicted of third-degree murder if the deadly act is aimed at a single person and can the reckless nature of an act alone establish the necessary depraved mind-set?

In 2019, Noor became the first on-duty Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder when the third-degree charge was applied to him for "perpetuating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind."

Historically, third-degree murder charges have been used against drug dealers in overdose deaths.

Noor fatally shot Justine Ruszczyk Damond when he fired out the window of his squad vehicle in an alley in southwest Minneapolis. He and his partner were responding to Damond's 911 call, reporting a possible sexual assault. As they drove through the alley, Noor testified that he saw a figure that he perceived as a deadly threat.

Plunkett argued that the depraved mind element of third-degree murder wasn't met because Noor was carrying out his duties as an officer, acted in a split second and directed his actions at a specific person out of fear that his partner's life was in danger from an ambush.

But the Court of Appeals disagreed with two judges saying third-degree can be applied when a defendant's actions are directed at a single person. The third judge disagreed and said Noor's murder conviction should be overturned.

Noor is currently serving a 12 ½-year sentence on the murder conviction. He was also convicted of second-degree manslaughter, which comes with a sentence of about four years.

The court did not set a hearing date for hearing Noor's appeal, a process that in ordinary circumstances would take months.

Rochelle Olson • 612-673-1747

@rochelleolson

    Former President Donald Trump never ended up getting his COVID-19 vaccine publicly before he left office — but he reportedly did so off camera. At the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday, Trump encouraged supporters to get their COVID-19 vaccine, renewing questions over whether the former president has done so himself. Numerous officials, including former Vice President Mike Pence, got vaccinated on live television as part of an effort to demonstrate to Americans that it's safe. Trump never did so. But The New York Times' Maggie Haberman on Monday reported that according to an adviser, Trump actually did get vaccinated at the White House in January, as did former first lady Melania Trump, even though they didn't say so publicly at the time. The report was confirmed by CNN and Axios. The Los Angeles Times' Chris Megerian noted it was "noteworthy that the former president didn't do this publicly to boost public confidence in the vaccine." Trump yesterday, at CPAC, said for the first time that "everyone" should get the coronavirus vaccine developed while he was in office. An adviser tells me both Trump and Melania Trump got vaccinated at the White House in January. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 1, 2021 In December, then-Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Trump had a "medical reason" for not getting the vaccine yet, as he "received monoclonal antibodies" when he had COVID-19, "and that is actually one scenario where we tell people, 'Maybe you should hold off on getting the vaccine, talk to your health provider to find out the right time.'" CNN's Betsy Klein notes the White House had repeatedly declined to comment when asked if Trump had gotten the vaccine or intended to do so, even "as recently as January 18." After Trump's CPAC speech, The Washington Post's Aaron Blake flagged his comments encouraging his supporters to get vaccinated as "perhaps the most significant thing he said," noting this was "something he avoided forcefully advocating for when he actually commanded the most powerful office in the world." More stories from theweek.comTrump is back. Did anyone miss him?Trump still has the Republican Party by the throatMost awkward awards show ever?