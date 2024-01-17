In an unusually harmonious Bloomington City Council, divisions still apparent

Isabel Piedmont-Smith and Dave Rollo listen to Mayor Kerry Thomson during the Bloomington City Council meeting at city hall on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

An unusually harmonious Bloomington City Council meeting last week included 10 roll calls with not a single “nay” vote. Nonetheless, the likely philosophical fault lines that may tear at this council’s initial unity became clear almost immediately.

Before the first unanimous vote had been cast, two council members planted a flag for their disparate positions on a lingering local concern: public safety.

Local council meetings generally begin with various housekeeping matters such as the reading of the agenda and an opportunity for council members to briefly address matters of concern. That usually involves council members announcing their constituent meeting or reporting what the members learned at recent conferences. For organizational meetings at the beginning of a year, or even a new term as this year, the comments rarely amount to more than wishes for a happy new year and a welcome of new colleagues — though council members do, on occasion, delve into more serious matters.

On Jan. 5, 2022, for example, council member Steven Volan, whose term ended Dec. 31, gave his colleagues a heads-up that he was going to put forward some procedural legislation soon, while a year before that, both council members Isabel Piedmont-Smith and Matt Flaherty urged the community to address homelessness — and all members expressed concern about the events of Jan. 6, 2021. In the most recent meeting that involved newly elected council members, Jan. 8, 2020, both Piedmont-Smith and council member Dave Rollo urged action on climate change.

The Bloomington City Council poses for a group picture on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. The top row is, from left, Dave Rollo and Isak Asare. The middle row is, from left, Shruti Rana, Kate Rosenbarger, Sydney Zulich, and Matt Flaherty. The front row, from left, is Andy Ruff, Isabel Piedmont-Smith, and Hopi Stosberg.

On Wednesday, council members Shruti Rana, a newcomer, and Kate Rosenbarger, who is serving her second term, had no reports. Newcomer Hopi Stosberg mentioned her constituent meeting. Rollo, the longest-serving member, welcomed the old and new council members as well as new Mayor Kerry Thomson, mentioned his constituent meeting and then said the community needed to address public safety.

Rollo said public safety, as an “essential service” provided by the city has, for years, been inadequate because of low wages for police officers and subpar facilities.

Low wages have prompted officers to leave for other communities, Rollo said, which means Bloomington incurs additional expenses for training and overtime.

The police department has been understaffed by about 20 officers for years, which, Rollo and other council members have said previously undermines public safety.

Dave Rollo brought up issues with public safety during the Bloomington City Council's first meeting of 2024.

Rollo said Wednesday the council also should reconsider whether the police headquarters should be moved into the western portion of the Showers Building, a plan that was initiated by former Mayor John Hamilton and which has been criticized by the police union.

Rollo said the Showers site is “ill-suited” for the police headquarters and the police department administration would be better off staying in its current facility on Third Street, with renovations, or moving to a yet-to-be-determined site.

Isak Asare is serving his first term on the Bloomington City Council.

Council members Andy Ruff, who returned to the council after a one-term absence, Flaherty, serving his second term, and new members Isak Nti Asare and Sydney Zulich expressed wishes for a constructive term but did not mention legislative priorities.

Piedmont-Smith, who chaired the meeting because she was last year’s council vice president — and because last year’s president, Sue Sgambelluri, is no longer on the council — used her opening comments to agree with Rollo that inadequate public safety remains a concern, but said it needs to be addressed with resources beyond police officers.

She said improving public safety had risen to “a crisis point” in Bloomington, but addressing it included “housing, jobs that pay a living wage, child care, access to mental health care services and substance use disorder treatment.”

Isabel Piedmont-Smith said during the first Bloomington City Council meeting of 2024 that she believes improving public safety in Bloomington means addressing a host of societal issues also.

Rollo and Piedmont-Smith in the last four-year council term were members of two factions — Rollo in a five-member majority and Piedmont-Smith in a four-member minority — that frequently clashed on major issues, including public safety.

While Rollo is the sole remaining member of the former five-member majority, three of four members of Piedmont-Smith’s group, which also include Rosenbarger and Flaherty, were elected to another term.

The year’s first meeting gave no indication how the four new members and returning member Ruff would line up ideologically, as all of Wednesday’s votes ended with a 9-0 tally, except for one in which Asare abstained.

The council unanimously elected Piedmont-Smith as president. Piedmont-Smith was the sole nominee for the office.

The council also unanimously elected Ruff as vice president. Ruff was the sole nominee for the office.

Andy Ruff, who was re-elected to the Bloomington City Council after a 4-year break, will serve as vice president.

The council also unanimously elected Stosberg as parliamentarian. Stosberg was the sole nominee for the office.

Hopi Stosberg is new to the Bloomington City Council and will serve as its parliamentarian.

Appointments of council members to various boards and commissions — economic development, plan, parking, etc. — proceeded with equal congeniality.

By contrast, votes for council president and vice president in 2022 each ended in 5-4 votes, and both offices had multiple applicants.

Notes on the new Bloomington City Council:

Shruti Rana is the first woman of color to serve on the Bloomington City Council.

It is the most racially diverse council in Bloomington history with, for the first time, two members of color — Rana and Asare — and, for the first time, a woman of color. Until this year, the council had only two people of color in its entire history, according to David Henry, chair of the Monroe County Democratic Party.

Rana will serve on the council only until Feb. 7. She sent a resignation letter Saturday to inform the mayor, council colleagues and party leaders that she will "relocate as a family this year to Missouri, to pursue new positions and promotions for both myself and my spouse."

The new council has five women and four men.

The age difference between the youngest member, Zulich, 21, and the oldest, Rollo, 62, is 41 years.

Sydney Zulich, who is 21, is the youngest person on the new Bloomington City Council.

The council next meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. You can find an agenda and Zoom link at bloomington.in.gov/council.

