Unvaccinated Denied Organ Transplants
Hospitals around the United States are pulling patients who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 off organ transplant lists, which is in line with what transplant organizations advise.
Richard Kazmaier allegedly imported wildcat, rare bird, otter and monkey skulls and taxidermy without any permits.
Greater Manchester Police arrested an unidentified man in his 20s on suspicion of rape and assault.
UPDATE, Feb. 1: As reported by SPIN, Nirvana has filed a second motion to dismiss Spencer Elden’s lawsuit. In documents obtained by the publication, Nirvana’s attorney says “this case must end.” The band also asked the court “for an order dismissing this action, with prejudice on the ground that it is barred by the statute of limitations.” There will be a hearing on February 24 in Los Angeles.
On Monday, NBC paid tribute to Betty White with "Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl."
A mini-stroke is caused by a temporary blockage of blood flow to the brain and can be a warning sign that a major stroke is ahead. Mini-strokes need to be treated like emergencies.
Statins are widely prescribed for reducing ‘bad’ cholesterol, and thus helping to prevent heart attacks and strokes, but their use – and questions over side-effects, such as muscle pain – continues to generate debate.
A distressing neurological condition has afflicted dozens in New Brunswick – so why has the investigation slowed down? Johanne Boucher: ‘I can’t even order a coffee. All I can do is write. I don’t know what I have. The disease remains unknown.’ Photograph: Handout For more than two years, dozens of people in the Canadian province of New Brunswick have suffered from a distressing array of neurological symptoms, prompting speculation that they had fallen victim to an unknown degenerative illness.
Just days before the start of the Australian Open, Chris Evert revealed that she'd been diagnosed with early-stage ovarian cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy treatment.
Recall alert: This gel went to clinics in 17 states.
With less than a quarter of eligible Americans still refusing their COVID shots, anti-vaxxers should not be surprised by a backlash.
"Let’s not forget the lesser mentioned victim in this senseless tragedy: my mom. She was standing near her son when Stu Harrison shot him point blank in the leg."
If your skin is starting to develop age spots, know you aren't alone—it's quite common. Also called dark spots and liver spots, age spots often look like large freckles. Fortunately, there are ways to help prevent them from developing and treatment options to lessen their appearance if you don't like them.
This story about National Guard doctors finding hospitals with no COVID patients is fake.
Chad Carswell stood by his decision not to get vaccinated even though doctors said he needs the surgery to survive, WSOC reported.
We know the drill all too well. You go to sleep under a blanket because you’re chilly when you first lie down. Then, you wake up in the middle of the night with all your sheets balled by your feet. Or perhaps you crank up the climate control so you’re more comfortable in bed at … The post This brilliant sleep aid helps me more than anything else I’ve tried appeared first on BGR.
Q: My depression has not responded to the medication my primary care doctor prescribed. Are there reasonable next steps?
Leading South African scientists are set to investigate COVID-19 and HIV in tandem, amid mounting evidence that the collision of the two pandemics could be generating new coronavirus variants. The team at the Network for Genomic Surveillance in South Africa (NGS-SA), which first alerted the world to the COVID variant Omicron, said it was time for a "systematic" investigation of what happens when patients with untreated HIV get COVID-19. A number of studies, including one published by the team last week, have found that people with weakened immune systems – such as patients with untreated HIV – can suffer from persistent coronavirus infections, often for months.
Japanese trading and pharmaceuticals company Kowa Co Ltd on Monday said that anti-parasite drug ivermectin showed an "antiviral effect" against Omicron and other coronavirus variants in joint non-clinical research. The company, which has been working with Tokyo's Kitasato University on testing the drug as a potential treatment for COVID-19, did not provide further details. The original Reuters story misstated that ivermectin was "effective" against Omicron in Phase III clinical trials, which are conducted in humans.
Employees at a Washington state bar quit over their former employers' "catch the virus" COVID-19 promotion. Vessel Taphouse owner Steve Hartley told The Daily Herald that four employees quit their jobs and three bands refused to play at the pirate-themed bar over the promotion. The bar promoted a concert on Jan. 22 by urging bargoers to bring proof of a positive COVID-19 test to get $4 off of their tickets. "Come see the show, maybe catch the...
Pregnancy does not alter the smell of your pee, but it does lead to hormone changes that alter your smelling