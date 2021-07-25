Unvaccinated may face restrictions in Germany, official says

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks, during her annual summer news conference in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, July 22, 2021. Merkel said Thursday that new coronavirus infections in Germany are once again rising at worrying speed. She appealed to her compatriots to get vaccinated and persuade others to do so. (Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff has warned that restrictions for unvaccinated people may be necessary if case numbers reach new heights in the coming months.

But Helge Braun said in an interview with the newspaper Bild am Sonntag that he doesn’t expect another coronavirus-related lockdown in Germany.

Braun said that unvaccinated people may be barred from entering venues like restaurants, movie theaters and stadiums “because the residual risk is too high.”

Braun said getting vaccinated is important to protect against severe disease and because “vaccinated people will definitely have more freedoms than unvaccinated people.”

Braun said that such policies would be legal because “the state has the responsibility to protect the health of its citizens.”

Germany’s vaccine efforts have slowed in recent weeks and that has led to discussions about how to encourage those who haven’t yet received a vaccine to do so. More than 60% of the German population has received at least one dose while over 49% are fully vaccinated.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'It's time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks' -Alabama gov.

    U.S. COVID-19 cases have been on the increase in recent weeks and officials say the rise is almost entirely among people who have not been vaccinated as the highly infectious Delta variant becomes the dominant COVID-19 strain in the country. Nearly all deaths and hospitalizations nationwide have been among unvaccinated people, officials say.Ivey weighed in on Thursday (July 22), telling reporters "It's time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the regular folks. It's the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down."

  • Australians may face longer lockdown after "reckless" mass protests

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australia's New South Wales logged its second-highest daily increase of the year in locally acquired COVID-19 cases on Sunday amid fears of a wave of new infections after thousands of people joined an anti-lockdown protest. There were 141 COVID-19 cases reported, down from 163 a day earlier. Under fire for a slow vaccine rollout, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said more vaccine supply was not going to ensure New South Wales gets out of lockdown, but what was needed was an effective, properly enforced lockdown.

  • Sydney to get extra vaccines as COVID cases mount

    Sydney will get 50,000 more doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week to battle its worsening COVID outbreak, Canberra said on Saturday, reversing a rebuff by the Australian government and other states the previous day of a plea for more supplies. Australia reported 176 new locally acquired COVID cases on Saturday, a third consecutive daily record with nearly all cases in the state of New South Wales, centred in the country's largest city, Sydney. Defying a statewide stay-at-home order, however, 3,500 mostly maskless protesters clashed with police in downtown Sydney, decrying a month-long lockdown in what the state police minister said was the best case study of a superspreader event since the start of the pandemic.

  • Merkel aide warns of COVID-19 surge in Germany over coming weeks

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff fears the number of new coronavirus cases will soar in the next few weeks and could hit 100,000 a day by the end of September, causing big problems for many businesses, he told Bild am Sonntag weekly. Merkel's chief of staff, Helge Braun, told Bild am Sonntag cases were increasing by 60% per week, even though nearly half the population has been fully vaccinated. "If the Delta variant were to continue to spread at this rate and we don't counter it with a very high vaccination rate or change in behaviour, we would have an incidence of 850 (per 100,000 people) in just nine weeks," he said.

  • The Latest: Macron appeals for French unity in virus fight

    French President Emmanuel Macron has appealed for national unity and vaccination to fight the resurgent virus, and lashed out at those fueling anti-vaccination sentiment and protests. Macron visited a hospital in French Polynesia on Saturday night Tahiti time.

  • Anti-lockdown protest turns violent in Sydney

    BROADCAST AND DIGITAL RESTRICTIONS~**Broadcasters: NO USE AUSTRALIA / NO USE NEW ZEALAND / PAPUA NEW GUINEA / NO RESALE / MUST NOT OBSCURE OR CROP NSW POLICE LOGO / FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY Digital: NO USE AUSTRALIA, NO USE NEW ZEALAND, PAPUA NEW GUINEA-BASED INTERNET SITES, MOBILE PLATFORMS OR SITES OF MEDIA ORGANISATIONS BASED IN THOSE COUNTRIES, NVO CLIENTS/ SMH.COM.AU/ NEWS.COM.AU. Protestors clashed with police during anti-lockdown protests in Sydney, Australia on Saturday (July 24).Thousands of people, mostly maskless, gathered in defiance of public health orders amidst a growing COVID-19 outbreak.The protest turned violent fairly quickly, as protesters threw potted plants, paint and water bottles at police officers and media, whilst others physically assaulted police horses.New South Wales Police Minister, David Elliot, announced the formation of a strike force to identify and charge those involved."What we saw today were three and a half thousand very selfish boofheads. People that thought the law didn't apply to them. There is no doubt in my mind that at least one individual there today had COVID. It is statistically impossible for us not to consider that."New South Wales, Australia's most populous state and home to the country's most populous city Sydney, has been four weeks into a lockdown to contain an outbreak of the virulent Delta variant of the coronavirus.At least 57 people were arrested at Sydney's protest, with many more expected to come, whilst in the neighboring state, Victoria, local media reported at least half a dozen were arrested in Melbourne.

  • Tokyo Olympics: Naomi Osaka breaks media silence, even smiles

    Naomi Osaka spoke to the media after winning her first Olympic match, ending an awkward two-month silence that had stirred debates on mental health.

  • Spaniards put faith in COVID-19 vaccines even as cases surge

    Like far too many of Spain’s youth, Sergio Rosado has seen the new, more contagious coronavirus strain strike those too eager to cut loose when authorities rolled back health restrictions with vaccinations picking up pace. Spain, like its fellow European Union members, got off to a slow start in administering shots compared to Britain and the United States after regulators approved the first vaccines. After only fully vaccinating 10% of its adults from January until the end of April, now nearly 54% of its adults, around 25 million people, have received two vaccine jabs, making Spain one of the inoculation leaders in the 27-nation European Union.

  • Builder Of $30 Million Private Section Of Trump Border Wall Reportedly Looking For Buyers

    Maybe think of it more as a "bike path," the owner of Fisher Sand and Gravel told Bloomberg.

  • To leave Afghanistan, thousands eligible for U.S. evacuation face life-or-death hurdle

    Afghans who qualify for visas because of their work for the U.S. military have to make their way to Kabul even as the Taliban advances across the country.

  • Residents say flood-hit German towns got little warning

    Like other residents of his town in Germany, Wolfgang Huste knew a flood was coming. The 66-year-old antiquarian bookseller from Ahrweiler said the first serious warning to evacuate or move to higher floors of buildings close to the Ahr River came through loudspeaker announcements around 8 p.m. on July 14. Huste then heard a short emergency siren blast and church bells ringing, followed by silence.

  • 'You are the worst human being': Montana man shouts down Tucker Carlson in video from fly fishing store

    Tucker Carlson found himself in a pretty kettle of fish after he was confronted by a customer at a fly fishing store.

  • SEALs have a new target: Congress

    Washington’s greatest hope for political bipartisanship and action may be in the hands of the nation’s most lethal outfit — U.S. Navy SEALs.

  • On Fox Fauci Said Correcting Trump’s Lies Is What Did Him in With the Right Wing

    “There's no doubt that because I had to speak the truth during the Trump administration, which at times was contrary to president Trump, that annoyed a lot of people who got very upset with me,” the White House’s chief medical adviser said

  • She Wants to Be the MAGA Queen of Orange County. Will Her Ugly Past Stop Her?

    MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty ImagesAfter the abrupt departure of an anti-mask, ex-UFC fighter city council member, Huntington Beach, California, is careening toward a wild special election highlighted by a candidate who filmed herself at a protest with men who would later go on to storm the U.S. Capitol and drink goat blood in a pagan ritual.From late December until June 1, Tito Ortiz served as a Huntington Beach city councilor and “mayor pro tem.” The months-long term was un

  • Donald Trump was 'almost giddy' watching the Capitol riot on TV, author says

    It took hours for Ivanka Trump and aides to convince the president to rebuke the Capitol riot, according to "I Alone Can Fix It" author Carol Leonnig.

  • Pakistan seeks U.N. probe of India's use of Pegasus spyware

    Pakistan called on the United Nations on Friday to investigate whether India used Israeli-made Pegasus spyware to spy on public figures including Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Pakistani leader's phone number was on a list of what an investigation by a group of 17 international media organisations and Amnesty International said were potential surveillance targets for countries that bought the spyware. Pakistan's foreign office issued a statement accusing India of "state-sponsored, continuing and widespread surveillance and spying operations in clear breach of global norms of responsible state behaviour."

  • China blasts NBC for using 'incomplete map' during Opening Ceremony broadcast

    The NBC map of China did not include Taiwan or disputed territory in the South China Sea.

  • Ben & Jerry’s boycott is neither anti-Semitic nor a rejection of Israel | Opinion

    The most stunning thing about the Great Ice Cream War between Ben & Jerry’s and Israel is the explosive Israeli reaction.

  • Cuomo impeachment investigation head warns of 'severe repercussions' after senior aide's tweet

    The leader of the New York State Assembly's impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo is warning of "severe repercussions" after a senior aide to the governor tweeted alleged "attempts to demean the Attorney General."