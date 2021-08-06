Unvaccinated people face more than double the risk of COVID reinfection, CDC says

Katie Camero
·3 min read

A new study of hundreds of Kentucky residents reveals more real-world data that shows COVID-19 vaccines offer better protection against reinfection than natural immunity.

Among nearly 740 people who previously had tested positive for the coronavirus, those who remained unvaccinated were more than twice as likely to contract COVID-19 again than people who were fully vaccinated.

The findings, published Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suggest vaccination serves as an extra layer of protection against reinfection even if you’ve already had COVID-19, especially as more contagious coronavirus variants continue to hospitalize and kill hundreds every day.

“If you have had COVID-19 before, please still get vaccinated,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. “Getting the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and others around you, especially as the more contagious delta variant spreads around the country.”

The new study adds to existing evidence that shows vaccinated people who get infected are more likely to have milder and shorter illnesses compared to the unvaccinated. Experts say this suggests they are less likely to spread the virus to others; less coughing or sneezing means fewer opportunities for the virus to latch onto others.

The delta variant, however, has challenged this idea.

Delta loads people with more virus particles

The most recent data shows the delta variant is more transmissible than the common cold, smallpox, Ebola, influenza and the 1918 “Spanish” flu, according to the CDC, and that it is as transmissible as chicken pox.

Part of the reason is that the variant arms people with more virus particles in their noses and throats, causing more severe disease that increases risks of hospitalization and death.

A study from China found that the viral load in delta-infected people was about 1,000 times higher than in people infected with the original version of the coronavirus.

And despite vaccination status, age or other health conditions, the delta variant still presented a 120% higher risk of hospitalization, 287% higher risk of intensive care unit admission and 137% higher risk of death, according to a study from Canada.

Regardless of how immunity is acquired, there’s no telling whose bodies will or won’t create effective antibodies against the virus, and why they last longer for some than others; doctors speculate age or certain medical conditions might play a role.

‘Vaccines save your life’

However, to date, evidence shows the vaccines are doing “exactly what they were supposed to do: prevent severe disease, hospitalization and death,” Walensky said during a White House COVID-19 briefing on Monday.

As of Aug. 2, when more than 164 million people in the U.S. had been fully vaccinated, the CDC reported 7,525 breakthrough infections among the vaccinated who were sick enough to be hospitalized or die. A total of 1,507 of them have died. That’s less than 0.001% of those who had been fully vaccinated at the time.

“People should be reassured that if they are fully vaccinated that they are very likely, highly likely, to be protected against severe or critical illness, the kind of illness that would cause them to be hospitalized or killed by this virus,” Dr. Paul Offit, a vaccine expert at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, told The Washington Post. “Vaccines save your life.”

More than 165.6 million Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Aug. 5, or about 50% of the U.S. population, according to a CDC tracker.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Shots give COVID-19 survivors big immune boost, studies show

    Friday's report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adds to growing laboratory evidence that people who had one bout of COVID-19 get a dramatic boost in virus-fighting immune cells — and a bonus of broader protection against new mutants — when they're vaccinated. “If you have had COVID-19 before, please still get vaccinated,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. From the beginning health authorities have urged survivors to get the broader protection vaccination promises.

  • Vaccination may provide more protection than COVID-19 natural immunity, CDC study finds

    The COVID-19 vaccines may provide greater protection against reinfection than natural immunity, according to a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Coronavirus: Vaccinate those who are unvaccinated, because those are the ones who are dying, physician says

    Dr. Nada Fadul, Associate Professor of Infectious Diseases at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, joined Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro and Seana Smith to discuss Moderna's coronavirus booster vaccine and why vaccinations are key to stopping the spread of coronavirus and saving lives.

  • Airlines Are Not Going To Have Vaccine Mandates. Here’s Why

    We’ve been living in a pandemic for over a year and a half, and in that time we’ve learned a lot about the novel coronavirus and it’s many variants. And while misinformation and outright lies about COVID-19 are still pervasive, there’s plenty of facts scientists and infectious disease experts know to be true: COVID is five times deadlier than the flu, more contagious than the chickenpox, and is an airborne virus mostly spread between unvaccinated people who do not wear masks. Now that the United

  • More evidence emerges of improving COVID backdrop in UK

    Further evidence emerged Friday to show that the latest outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.K. has eased, with the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 falling across most parts of the country. In its weekly survey of the levels of infection across the U.K., the Office for National Statistics said case rates appeared to be falling in England, Scotland and Wales, though not in Northern Ireland, with the declines most noticeable among younger age groups.

  • 'We're recommending everybody wear masks right now': CDC calls for school masks regardless of vaccination status

    Some officials blame the need for masks on the highly-transmissible Delta variant, vaccine hesitancy and a limited share of vaccinated K-12 students.

  • We are failing at COVID at exactly the wrong time. Time for some truth.

    This thing isn't done. Not by a long shot. So we need to be honest about where the pandemic stands and what we need to do about it.

  • Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine "remains durable" with 93% efficacy through 6 months

    Moderna said Thursday that its coronavirus vaccine was 93% effective against COVID-19 through six months after receiving the second dose.Why it matters: The number shows that efficacy "remains durable" through that time, and hardly wanes from the 94.5% efficacy Moderna reported last November. But the clinical trial, which started in July 2020, was conducted before the Delta variant became the common strain in the U.S.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Pfiz

  • Arkansas judge blocks statewide ban on mask mandates

    An Arkansas judge on Friday temporarily blocked the state from enforcing its ban on mask mandates, AP reports.Driving the news: Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox issued a preliminary injunction against a law signed in April by Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson that banned governmental entities from implementing mask mandates.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFox ruled against the measure on multiple grounds, including that it disc

  • What the U.S. can learn from India's brutal Delta surge

    What the U.S. can learn from India's brutal Delta surge

  • Officer hit by his own stun gun shoots illegal dumping suspect, Missouri police say

    The suspect was transported to the hospital.

  • Officials: 5 children home alone die in East St. Louis fire

    Five children all younger than 10 who were left home without an adult died in a fire early Friday at an apartment building in southwestern Illinois, officials said. Fire crews were called to the building in East St. Louis before 3 a.m. and reported finding two children already dead inside a bedroom. The three other children were unconscious on the floor of the kitchen, officials said, and two of them were pronounced dead once they were taken outside, according to East St. Louis Assistant Fire Chief George McClellan.

  • Fauci: If community spread doesn't get under control, US 'may sooner or later get another variant'

    If the U.S. does not get control over the community spread of the delta COVID variant, the nation will continue to see more variants that evade the protection of the vaccines, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to the White House. "That will happen, George, if we don't get good control over the community spread which is the reason why I and my colleagues keep saying and over again, it is very important to get as many people vaccinated as we possibly can," Fauci told anchor "GMA" George Stephanopoulos Thursday. "People who say, 'I don't want to get vaccinated because it's me and I'll worry about me, I'm not having any impact on anybody else,' that's just not the case," Fauci said.

  • Neill Blomkamp: ‘District 9’ Sequel ‘Far Into the Writing Stage Now’ and ‘Going Pretty Well’

    "I’m just super creatively into what we’ve come up with," Blomkamp said.

  • Missouri's COVID-19 conflicts continue as virus increases

    As COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths rise in Missouri, conflicts continue regarding the strategies to prevent the spread of the virus.

  • 'We're back to panicking': Moms are hit hardest with camps, day cares and schools closing again

    Sarah Mordecai just got the phone call that no parent wants: Her son was exposed to covid at day care. She had to pick up her two children immediately and prepare to quarantine. Mordecai and her husband scrambled to swiftly rearrange their schedules to be home with their two kids, ages 1 and 3. They worry the entire rest of the year could be a series of emergencies like this where the kids get exposed and the whole family is back on lockdown.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most imp

  • U.S. plans to give extra COVID-19 shots to at-risk Americans - Fauci

    The United States is working to give additional COVID-19 booster shots to Americans with compromised immune systems as quickly as possible, as cases of the novel coronavirus continue to rise, top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday. The United States is joining Germany, France and Israel in giving booster shots, ignoring a plea by the World Health Organisation to hold off until more people around the world can get their first shot. U.S. regulators need to fully authorize the COVID-19 vaccines or amend their emergency use authorizations before officials can recommend additional shots, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working to make third doses available sooner under certain circumstances, officials said at a July meeting.

  • More than half of COVID patients in Springfield ICU died in July: hospital official

    Five days into August, the coronavirus has killed 17 patients at one Springfield hospital system.

  • Are COVID vaccine passes moving the needle on getting people inoculated?

    PARIS (Reuters) -People in France have been rushing for COVID-19 vaccines since the government introduced a mandatory health pass to access bars and restaurants, stirring the debate about how to get more shots in arms to combat the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus. France has taken an altogether tougher approach, requiring health workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, while the country's highest court on Thursday backed the introduction of the health passes from Aug. 9. Trade unions and some scientists have said the move, which has sparked protests in major towns and cities, is too blunt an instrument and may deepen opposition to vaccines among people who are already reluctant.

  • Fauci warns of vaccine-evading variant if COVID-19 spread stays high

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to the White House, warned Thursday that COVID-19 will continue to mutate to evade protection from vaccinations if more holdouts do not get the shots.