Have an unwanted firearm? Olympia Police can take it off your hands

There’s been an uptick in the number of people who want to get rid of unwanted firearms, Olympia Police Chief Rich Allen told the City Council Tuesday, so he provided the steps people can follow.

The Olympia Police Department’s firearm destruction program allows those with unwanted firearms to turn in their weapons safely and legally. Allen said people frequently use the program if they are not interested in selling their weapon, or if it belonged to a loved one who has died.

For someone to surrender their weapon, Allen said they must first call the front desk of the police department and make an appointment with the evidence custodian. When they arrive, they can come into the police station, let an officer know they are there, and an officer will come out and retrieve the weapon.

Those surrendering a weapon will fill out a form, and then are allowed to leave.

Allen emphasized that those interested in surrendering a weapon should not enter the department with a firearm without making an appointment.

Allen also said there is an anonymous option for this program, but said officers do check the serial number of weapons and will have to follow up if the weapon was used in a crime.

To properly destroy a weapon, Allen said the police department contracts with a company in Eastern Washington that puts the weapons into a large metal grinder and shredder, which then turns the weapons into piles of metal.

More information is available on the Olympia Police Department website.

What does the Lacey police department do with surrendered and seized guns?