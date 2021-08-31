Unwanted guest call leads to drug charges

Aug. 30—TUPELO — Deputies responding to a call east of Saltillo last week arrested an unwanted guest on felony drug charges.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a County Road 1253 address Aug. 24 for an unwanted person on the caller's property. Deputies made contact with the unwanted person and during the investigation, discovered a Schedule II narcotic on the suspect.

Tiffany Burrell, 32, was arrested and charged with possession of Schedule II drug. Her bond was set at $10,000.

