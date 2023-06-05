‘Unwanted guest’ pulled a knife on a neighbor, Florida cops say. Then came the chase

A Central Florida man caused chaos on the roads of Deltona during a high speed chase.

According to a Facebook post from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a Deltona home around 1:45 p.m. Thursday after witnesses reported seeing Christopher Sosa, 34, break a window and cut the screen door, attempting to get in.

Sosa was an “unwanted guest” at the home and the owners had asked him to leave because he hadn’t paid rent or contributed financially for the past three weeks, according to deputies.

While Sosa was fiddling with the screen door, a neighbor came outside and Sosa reportedly “pointed a knife at him and threatened to kill him,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Sosa took off in his car by the time authorities got there, but they spotted him a short time later and attempted a traffic stop. That’s when Sosa took off, zipping through the town of Deltona at “a high rate of speed.”

While careening into the parking area of Pine Ridge High School, Sosa smashed into the bumper of a deputy’s patrol car, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect then took off once again, hitting the streets for a short time before his car was damaged by “stop sticks,” law enforcement tools that are placed in the road to puncture tires.

Sosa kept driving the disabled car, but eventually ditched it on the side of the road and ran into the woods.

He was later spotted near the Volusia-Seminole county line running in the brush around 4 p.m. Bodycam footage shows a K9 deputy searching for the suspect on foot. A deputy in a patrol car was successful in stopping Sosa.

“Get on the ground! Get on the ground!” a deputy screams at the shirtless man. “Put your hands behind your back! Don’t move and you’ll be fine!”

“God bless you,” Sosa says. “I’ve got a knife in my right pocket.”

“By the way, you’re under arrest,” the deputy answers.

Sosa was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, two counts of criminal mischief, resisting an officer without violence and armed trespassing on school property.

Sosa remains in custody at the Volusia County Branch Jail on $45,500 bond. The owners of the home where he was staying were granted a restraining order.