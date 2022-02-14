Unwanted Valentine's Day flowers lead to criminal charge

MOUNT HOLLY - An unwanted Valentine’s Day gift from a former boyfriend upset its recipient in 2020.

But the flowers also created a legal stink for the sender, who was accused of a criminal offense after their delivery, according to a recent court ruling.

The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office charged the man with contempt, alleging he had violated a temporary restraining order (TRO) obtained against him days before the delivery.

The order barred the man, from "any oral, written, personal, electronic, or other form of contact" with his former girlfriend, the ruling notes.

It identifies the couple by their initials "to protect the confidentiality of the parties in the underlying domestic violence matter.”

The decision says the couple ended a dating relationship in December 2019, and the woman obtained the TRO in January 2020.

According to the ruling, the woman testified the delivery of the flowers and an accompanying card on Feb. 13, 2020, made her “nervous and fearful at the possibility that (the man) was nearby or watching her.”

She reported the incident to police, leading him to be charged with contempt, a disorderly persons offense.

At his trial, the man testified he ordered the flowers on Jan. 24, one week before the TRO took effect.

The man, represented by attorney Nathan Mammarella of Voorhees, also acknowledged he did not try to cancel the Feb. 13 delivery once the TRO became active.

In contrast, the prosecutor’s office contended he “had both the opportunity and the obligation to cancel the delivery after being served with the TRO,” the decision said.

In his ruling, Family Court Judge Eric Fikry in Mount Holly noted the contempt charge required the man to have “purposely or knowingly” violated the TRO.

He found that could not have happened, because the TRO did not yet exist when the man ordered the flowers.

“As a consequence, (he) could not have sent the flowers while having the conscious objective of violating the TRO, or with an awareness that his actions would violate the court's order,” Fikry said in a published decision.

The judge also said the TRO’s language did not create an “affirmative obligation” for the man to attempt to cancel the flowers.

“The addition of such a requirement after the fact would be an improper basis for conviction,” Fikry ruled in dismissing the charge.

But the judge also acknowledged the incident’s impact on the woman.

Fikry said his ruling “should not be misconstrued as diminishing or deprioritizing the impact of (his) actions on the victim.”

“Clearly it is well-established that the basic protection the Prevention of Domestic Violence Act seeks to afford victims of domestic violence is the right to be left alone," he observed.

