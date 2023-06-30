Unwelcome touching on arm not 'assault,' special prosecutor says of Columbus mayoral dustup

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, left, and Joe Motil, right, who is challenging Ginther's reelection bid in the November general election.

A Columbus Department of Public Safety official touching the arm of a mayoral candidate while asking him to leave a city event to which he had not been invited is not a crime in Ohio, a special prosecutor has determined.

"He was touched on the arm, but that doesn't make it assault," said Brad Nicodemus, a prosecutor for the city of Whitehall who was asked by the the Columbus City Attorney's office as an independent party to review the April 28 incident at a press conference at the James G. Jackson Columbus Police Academy.

Joe Motil, 67, a Democrat who is the sole candidate on the November ballot facing incumbent Mayor Andrew J. Ginther, had filed a criminal misdemeanor assault complaint against Glenn McEntyre, a former Columbus TV reporter who is assistant director and media spokesperson for Public Safety.

The incident occurred during a press conference that Ginther and others were holding on the issue of rising city gun violence.

Motil, who had not been invited to the media event, never claimed to have been injured in any way. He says McEntyre approached, asked him to step out into the hallway and informed him he had to leave the event.

When Motil responded to McEntyre that the police training facility was a "public building," Motil alleges McEntyre grabbed his arm and informed him he had to leave, saying it was a press event and that Motil was not a member of the media.

"He grabbed me. He grabbed my arm, and for no reason," Motil said in May. "I told him to get his (expletive) hands off of me and don't (expletive) touch me again, and he let go."

While the fact that a building is owned by the public doesn't mean that the public has unfettered access to it, Motil said he believed the Ginther press conference to be a "public event," and that he had attended other such events without incident.

Generally, for the incident to be an assault, the person initiating the contact must intend to do physical harm, or actually do physical harm, Nicodemus said in a telephone interview Friday. While some forms of touching may be "unwelcome," that doesn't automatically make it assault, he said.

Ginther's campaign said in a written statement in May: "It's unfortunate Mr. Motil attempted to engage in an unfounded and petty political stunt in an attempt to gain attention. ... It's clear Joe just wanted to create distractions" that diverted from the gun violence message of the event.

The Ginther campaign had no further comment, spokesman Cameron Keir said.

"Although I was not physically harmed, my civil rights were willfully violated," Motil said in a prepared statement. "Those who claim to enforce the law in Columbus, and who are legally responsibly and paid by our tax dollars, apparently feel that it is all right for public officials to make physical contact with any citizen they wish without cause or any consequences."

McEntyre has declined to comment. Nicodemus said he spent five hours on the case, and doesn't plan to bill the Columbus City Attorney's office for that work.

wbush@gannett.com

@ReporterBush

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Special prosecutor: Columbus mayor candidate Joe Motil not 'assaulted'