Unworldly mansion hidden in North Carolina mountains lists for $10 million. Take a look

A mansion with striking mountain views that’s considered “one of the finest residences in the region of Western North Carolina,” has hit the real estate market in Asheville for $10.5 million.

The seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom home is one of the most expensive homes in the state according to Realtor.com — and with good reason considering all the elite features inside and outside the almost 11,400 square-foot estate.

Features that include:

The listing on Zillow describes the house — which was built in 2009 — as a “modern sanctuary,” which appears to be an understatement considering the sellers are withholding the home’s address.

While the home is one of the priciest in the Tar Heel State, the honor of the most expensive currently on the market goes to this $11 million beauty in Corolla, North Carolina, which has been on the market for almost 130 days, Realtor reports.

Asheville is about 130 miles northwest of Charlotte.

