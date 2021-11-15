Unworldly mansion hidden in North Carolina mountains lists for $10 million. Take a look

TJ Macias
·1 min read

A mansion with striking mountain views that’s considered “one of the finest residences in the region of Western North Carolina,” has hit the real estate market in Asheville for $10.5 million.

Aerial view
Aerial view

The seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom home is one of the most expensive homes in the state according to Realtor.com — and with good reason considering all the elite features inside and outside the almost 11,400 square-foot estate.

Interior
Interior

Features that include:

  • Soaring open living space

  • Expansive primary wing

  • Elevator

  • Parisian-inspired bar

  • Lounging theater room

  • Infinity pool

  • Renovated guest house

Interior
Interior

The listing on Zillow describes the house — which was built in 2009 — as a “modern sanctuary,” which appears to be an understatement considering the sellers are withholding the home’s address.

View
View

While the home is one of the priciest in the Tar Heel State, the honor of the most expensive currently on the market goes to this $11 million beauty in Corolla, North Carolina, which has been on the market for almost 130 days, Realtor reports.

Interior
Interior

Asheville is about 130 miles northwest of Charlotte.

Bedroom
Bedroom

‘Bond villain’ retreat lists in North Carolina for $1.1 million. Take a look inside

Stunning ‘cloud house’ lists in California for $15 million. See how it got its name

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories