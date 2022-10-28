UOB Profit Tops Estimates on Interest Income, Lower Charges

(Bloomberg) -- United Overseas Bank Ltd.’s profit topped estimates in the third quarter, driven by higher lending revenue.

Net income rose 34% to a record S$1.4 billion ($955 million) from a year earlier in the three months ended Sept. 30, Southeast Asia’s third-largest lender said Friday. That compares with the S$1.19 billion average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Chief Executive Officer Wee Ee Cheong said in a statement that the global economic outlook remains challenging, though he expects Southeast Asian economies “to show resilience and avoid a recession.”

UOB joins banks including Standard Chartered Plc and HSBC Holdings Plc that are seeing lending revenue benefit from higher interest rates even amid a cloudier economic outlook across parts of Asia. In Singapore, rising price pressures have prompted the nation’s central bank to tighten monetary policy settings repeatedly.

UOB’s net interest income rose 39% to S$2.2 billion in the quarter, led by margin expansion and loan growth, while total allowances fell 36%.

For the full year, the bank said it sees net interest margin, a gauge for lending profitability, expanding to above 2%. That compares with 1.95% in the third quarter.

UOB is in an expansion mode after agreeing in January to spend about S$4.9 billion buying consumer assets of Citigroup Inc. in four countries. The Singapore lender will complete the takeover in Thailand and Malaysia on Nov. 1, with Vietnam and Indonesia to be wrapped up by the end of next year, the bank said. Around 90% of the US bank staff from the units have agreed to move to UOB, it said.

Larger rivals DBS Group Holdings Ltd. and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. are due to report next week.

Other key details:

Net fee and commission income fell 10% to S$519 million

Expenses rose 27% to S$1.36 billion, in line with income growth and strategic investments

Non-performing loan ratio stood at 1.5%, lower than the previous quarter and unchanged from a year ago

