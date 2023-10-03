UofL football set to take on Notre Dame in front of sell-out crowd

TechCrunch

Amar Varma, a three-time entrepreneur and VC, experienced firsthand the challenge of dealing with administering equity stakes within a startup. Ten Key Labs can set up approvals and templates in a few clicks, Varma claims, issuing reminders for outstanding actions. Using Ten Key Labs, founders can track and organize their startup's cap table -- the table that shows each investors' equity capital stake in the business -- and use predictive tools to model their hiring and financing needs.