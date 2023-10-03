UofL football set to take on Notre Dame in front of sell-out crowd
UofL football set to take on Notre Dame in front of sell-out crowd
UofL football set to take on Notre Dame in front of sell-out crowd
Sam Hartman would not let Notre Dame lose.
Day called out Holtz after Ohio State's dramatic win over Notre Dame on Saturday.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to Marcus Freeman’s explanation of his coaching gaffe versus Ohio State last Saturday and preview Notre Dame’s upcoming matchup with Duke.
Freeman said he didn't want to risk a penalty by running an 11th player onto the field.
The Irish had a marquee win in their grasp before a forgettable finish. How they deal with the loss could still impact the College Football Playoff picture.
Here's how to watch the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game today, plus the rest of the Week 4 college football schedule.
There's a clear advantage at quarterback in Saturday's clash between the Irish and the Buckeyes.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde examine the biggest powerhouse matchups for this coming weekend of college football action.
Whoever wins Saturday will have a leg up in the SEC West race.
The regular MLB season is over and it's time for the 2023 Wild Card Series.
Meta's Oversight Board said it planned to announce a case involving a user appeal related to an “altered” video of President Joe Biden.
The recently reintroduced RWD Model Y is far cheaper than the other variants, and offers a reasonable range estimate to go with its smaller price tag.
Skelly the skeleton remains one of Halloween's most spooktacular — and sought-after — decorations ... if you can find it.
Here's how much of the prize you would take home after taxes and five ways to invest your windfall.
Amar Varma, a three-time entrepreneur and VC, experienced firsthand the challenge of dealing with administering equity stakes within a startup. Ten Key Labs can set up approvals and templates in a few clicks, Varma claims, issuing reminders for outstanding actions. Using Ten Key Labs, founders can track and organize their startup's cap table -- the table that shows each investors' equity capital stake in the business -- and use predictive tools to model their hiring and financing needs.
Yahoo Sports' baseball writers offer their playoff predictions, from the wild-card winners to the World Series champions.
NBC tapped "The Voice" host to mansplain football. And the results were polarizing.
The Bulldogs got 20 fewer first-place votes than they did the week before.
Caleb Williams and the Trojans weren't the only ones sweating out a near-upset on a Saturday filled with dramatic finishes.
In a victory for Tesla, a California federal judge ruled over the weekend that a group of Tesla owners cannot pursue in court claims that the company falsely advertised its automated features. Instead, they will have to face individual arbitration. U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam's ruling isn't a win for the defensibility of Tesla's advanced driver assistance systems, Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD), but simply for Tesla's terms and conditions.