UOL Group Limited (SGX:U14) insider upped their holding by -120% earlier this year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in UOL Group Limited's (SGX:U14 ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

UOL Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Non-Executive & Non-Independent Director Ee-Chao Wee made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for S$1.5m worth of shares at a price of S$7.00 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than S$6.49 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Ee-Chao Wee was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 1.1% of UOL Group shares, worth about S$61m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The UOL Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in UOL Group and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing UOL Group. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for UOL Group (1 is concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

