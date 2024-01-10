'UO's Last Chance' Graduate student employees prepare to strike Jan. 17 if no contract deal is made

University of Oregon graduate employees have submitted an intent to strike if a deal isn't made by Jan. 17, 2024.

After 10 months of bargaining, graduate student employees at the University of Oregon have set a final deadline for when their union plans to strike if no deal is reached on a new contract.

The Graduate Teaching Fellows Federation notified the university that it would strike if a new agreement can't be reached by Wednesday, Jan. 17. A previous union vote in November saw 97% of voters favor the authorization of a strike.

“Our membership has been beyond patient and beyond reasonable in dedicating every effort to reach a contract deal with the University in the past months,” said Cy Abbott, co-lead negotiator, in a news release. “The point we are at today reflects our widely-held understanding that enough is enough: our collective work is a great asset to the University of Oregon, and the University must recognize this in salaries that allow us to sustain that work.”

GTFF has been bargaining with UO since March 2023 over wages and working conditions for its next three-year contract. The groups continue to clash over pay.

In late November, union representatives reached a tentative agreement on part of the contract which they say secured significant wins for graduate employees concerning health insurance and family and medical leave.

Despite the movement, salary is still under negotiations, as GTFF asks for significant raises to account for the cost of living increase. In particular, the union is seeking increases for higher-ranking graduate employees while UO's recent offers have focused on higher minimum raises.

UO's latest offer from November included additional increases to minimum wages, with gains of 35.1%, 20.5% and 14.5% over the next three years, with the lowest level GE's receiving the highest increase and the highest level receiving the lowest. Meanwhile, GTFF's counter asked for flat 37.8% increases across all three GE levels.

UO's website outlines the average minimum nine-month pay for an Association of American Universities graduate employee is $23,572. UO's latest minimum proposal was $22,219 to $34.39 per hour. However, UO's human resources page states that UO students would make about $1,000 more after fees and benefits than the national average. These rates apply to graduate student employees working the maximum of 215 hours per term, an average of 19 hours per week.

“Our members have been clear that ALL GEs need a fair wage increase,” GTFF's bargaining team wrote in a letter to members announcing the decision to call a strike. “We are no longer willing to tolerate the University’s insistence on denying our members the basic dignity of financial security.”

GTFF will be hosting a rally and practice picket on Thursday, which is the same day of its next scheduled mediation session with the university. The rally "UO's Last Chance" will begin at noon on the Erb Memorial Union Green, at 1395 University St. Picketing will begin at 1 p.m.

