Upbeat assessments buoy hopes for revival of Iran nuclear deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Borzou Daragahi
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Delegates from the parties to the Iran nuclear deal - Germany, France, Britain, China, Russia and Iran attending a meeting at the Grand Hotel of Vienna. (EU DELEGATION IN VIENNA/AFP via)
Delegates from the parties to the Iran nuclear deal - Germany, France, Britain, China, Russia and Iran attending a meeting at the Grand Hotel of Vienna. (EU DELEGATION IN VIENNA/AFP via)

Vienna talks meant to revive and restore the 2015 Iran nuclear deal appear to be going well, according to assessments by both American and Iranian officials as the latest round of negotiations drew to a close.

Iran’s president Hassan Rouhani said in a speech Wednesday that the Americans “appear to be serious” about lifting sanctions imposed by the former administration of Donald Trump.

And though Iran’s chief negotiator Abbas Araqchi warned that Iran would abandon talks if United States demands became excessive, the reformist daily newspaperEbtekar said the “anti-Iran coalition was on its last breath” and that reviving the deal was "in the home stretch”.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price described the talks as “businesslike’’ and “positive” in a briefing on Tuesday. “There has been some progress, but there remains a long road ahead,” he told reporters. “And I think it’s fair to say that we have more road ahead of us than we do in the rear view mirror.”

Talks are to resume next week in Vienna, with Mr Araqchi leading the Iranian delegation, diplomat Robert Malley leading the US team, and German, French, British, Chinese and Russian officials serving as intermediaries.

Enrique Mora, chairman of the commission overseeing the talks, said in a statement that progress had been made in identifying specific measures the US and Iran each need to take to return to the deal, and that a group of experts would start examining timing and sequencing next week.

Meanwhile, anti-Iran operatives in Washington are stepping up efforts to scuttle the negotiations.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) placed limits on Iran’s nuclear programme in exchange for relief from international sanctions. Mr Trump torpedoed the deal and launched a campaign of “maximum pressure” meant to economically strangle Iran, which responded by upping its nuclear programme. The administration of Joe Biden is seeking to return to the deal and has sought talks with Iran.

The latest relatively upbeat pronouncements contrast with the gloomier comments in recent weeks. They came days after Iran announced that it would enrich uranium to 60 per cent purity, a higher level than it had ever produced, in response to a suspected 10 April Israeli attack on its sensitive enrichment facility in Natanz.

The attack, which took place as US Defence Secretary Austin Lloyd met in Israel with its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, may have been meant to scuttle the talks, which Israel vehemently opposes. Instead it appears to have added urgency to diplomatic efforts to revive the deal.

On Sunday, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan appeared to signal a retreat from the position that Iran would have to roll back its programme before sanctions were removed, saying only that the US must have “clarity and confidence that Iran will fully return to compliance with its obligations.”

Iran appears to have also scaled back its demand that sanctions removal must be “verified,” noting that such verification would merely mean approval by ministers and the Central Bank governor.

Iran says it is seeking a detailed list of sanctions that would be lifted before it begins to roll back its nuclear programme.

EPA
EPA

"Every sanction that will be lifted has a number and must be put down on paper,” Mr Rouhani said Wednesday. “Otherwise we’ll get stuck in the generalities because the details aren’t clear.”

Some US factions remain vehemently opposed to the nuclear talks. Republicans led by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are today introducing what they call the Maximum Pressure Act, a bill which would codify and expand sanctions against Iran and bring a halt to the ongoing talks in Vienna.

But the Biden administration appears set to defy the hawks. “[Maximum pressure] was supposed to deliver a better deal, a stronger deal, a longer deal with Iran,” said Mr Price. “It was supposed to cow Iran and its proxies. It was supposed to bring us together with our allies and partners around the world. In fact, all of those things, the opposite has come true... And in fact, Iran accelerated its nuclear programme and enacted measures that would have been prohibited under the JCPOA.”

Read More

Vaccine passports: Michael Gove visits Israel to study country’s ‘green pass’

‘Haunted by the cuts and bleeding’: the ‘magic’ forcing girls to avoid pre-marriage sex

UN advisers tell UAE to release Princess Latifa

Recommended Stories

  • Georgia churches call for Home Depot boycott over voting rights stance

    Officials from over 1,000 churches target company’s indifferenceCoca-Cola and Delta Air Lines have condemned Republican law Home Depot went out of its way to tell the Washington Post that it did not oppose the law restricting voting access when it was pending in the state legislature. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters Sign up for the Guardian’s Fight to Vote newsletter Georgia religious leaders on Tuesday called for a boycott of Home Depot over the company’s refusal to speak out against a new law restricting voting access in the state. The move from officials, representing more than 1,000 churches in Georgia, underscores how activists continue to target companies in Georgia to use their considerable political influence to protect the right to vote. Georgia-based Coca-Cola, another boycott target, as well as Delta Air Lines came out forcefully against the restrictions, though only after they were signed into law. The faith leaders said in a statement they were targeting Home Depot after representatives from the company declined to attend a summit of corporate and church officials recently. Home Depot has declined to specifically oppose the Georgia law and even went out of its way, when the law was pending in the legislature, to tell the Washington Post it did not oppose the measure. “We don’t think we ought to let their indifference stand,” Bishop Reginald Jackson, presiding prelate of the sixth district of the AME church, which includes more than 500 Black churches in Georgia, said at a press conference outside a Home Depot in Decatur on Tuesday. Sara Gorman, a Home Depot spokesperson, declined to comment on the boycott call specifically. “We’ve decided that the most appropriate approach for us to take is to continue to underscore our statement that all elections should be accessible, fair and secure and support broad voter participation, and to continue to work to ensure our associates in Georgia and across the country have the information and resources to vote,” she said in a statement. Republicans pounced on the new boycott call to accuse Democrats of trying to hurt the state. Some Republicans see an opening to use backlash against businesses as a way of motivating supporters. They have been increasingly aggressive about that approach after Major League Baseball decided to move the All-Star Game out of Georgia over concerns about the new law. “This is how it goes: agree with every piece of the left’s agenda, or get canceled. First, they came for a ball game. Now, they’re coming for Georgia jobs,” Georgia’s governor Brian Kemp, a Republican, said in a Facebook post. Not all voting rights advocates have embraced the idea of boycotting companies in Georgia. Stacey Abrams, the Democratic voting rights leader who is widely expected to launch a gubernatorial bid for 2022, has stopped short of endorsing the practice, telling the Associated Press they ultimately hurt “the victims of these bills”. Senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, also responded to MLB’s decision to move the All-Star Game by saying: “It is my hope that businesses, athletes and entertainers can protest this law not by leaving Georgia but by coming here and fighting voter suppression head on, and hand-in-hand with the community.” “I can’t fully support a boycott within Georgia,” Aunna Dennis, the executive director of the Georgia chapter of Common Cause, a watchdog group, told the New York Times. “The boycott hurts the working-class person. But corporations do need to be held accountable on where they put their dollars.”

  • Truck drives into crowd celebrating Chauvin verdict

    Demonstrators forced out of the way amid screams of ‘oh my god’

  • Sacramento community reacts to Derek Chauvin verdict

    Sacramento community organizers came together Tuesday evening to rally the public in response to the guilty verdict coming out of the Derek Chauvin trial. Watch the video above for the full story.

  • Chauvin wrote attorney’s number on hand in case of guilty verdict, report says

    Judge revokes Chauvin’s bail and he will remain in police custody until his sentencing, which is scheduled for June.

  • Large police scene in Worcester

    Police tape blocked an area of Worcester early Wednesday.

  • Who is Derek Chauvin, the officer charged with murdering George Floyd?

    He was on the Minneapolis police force for nearly 20 years and had previously documented incidents of using force with arrestees

  • Republicans scramble to distance themselves from Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'America First' caucus

    The congresswoman blames rogue staff for the platform document and said she never planned to launch anything

  • Four crew dead, 9 missing after cargo ship runs aground in Philippines

    Four crew members from a cargo ship that ran aground off the southern Philippines have died, while seven have been rescued and a search is continuing for nine others, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said on Wednesday. The crew of LCT Cebu Great Ocean abandoned the vessel, which was carrying nickel ore and 2,000 litres of diesel, before it ran aground in Surigao del Norte province on Monday, the coast guard said. The bodies of the four crew members were found after being washed onto the shore, while the seven were rescued in various parts of the southern province after reaching land, Gelly Rosales, a coast guard official, told Reuters.

  • Tucker Carlson calls support for George Floyd an ‘attack on civilisation’

    Fox News host uses show to question validity of Derek Chauvin verdict, asking: ‘Can we trust the way this decision was made?’

  • Bush says America is so polarised people ‘couldn’t believe I was friends with Michelle Obama’

    President says of the polarisation among Americans: ‘It shocked me’

  • 'I'm not celebrating, I'm relieved': Democratic lawmakers react to Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict with tears and hugs

    Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri was seen crying and hugging Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts after the verdict came in.

  • Joe Biden celebrates ‘some justice’ for George Floyd as AOC calls conviction not enough

    President says it was ‘really important’ that former police officer found guilty on all counts

  • Ma’Khia Bryant: Everything we know about the police shooting of a teenage girl

    Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation leading investigation into fatal police shooting

  • Exposure to Twitter lowered Republican vote share in last two presidential elections, study claims

    Effects of joining Twitter was driven by independent and moderate voters being persuaded by Twitter’s liberal content, study suggests

  • George Floyd news: Jury retires in Chauvin trial as judge says Maxine Waters could overturn verdict

    Follow latest updates from the Hennepin County Courthouse

  • Tesla: Elon Musk suggests Autopilot not to blame for fatal crash

    One victim was found in the front passenger seat and the other was in the back after the accident in Texas.

  • LA ordered to find homes for Skid Row homeless in landmark court decision

    ‘Year after year, more homeless Angelenos die on the streets,’ writes judge David O Carter

  • ‘Give back her socialist cash’: Democrats pushed to return campaign donations from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

    NRCC launches ‘Socialist Give Back’ website slamming those ‘bankrolled by radical socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’

  • Bernie Sanders introduces bill to make college free – by taxing Wall Street

    ‘The time is long overdue to make public colleges and universities tuition-free,’ says Vermont senator

  • Boris Johnson welcomes Derek Chauvin verdict and says he was ‘appalled’ by George Floyd murder

    Kamala Harris says verdict brings US a step closer to making equal justice under law a reality