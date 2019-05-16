The Upcoming Blue Flower Full Moon In Scorpio Is Rare And Sexy

This month’s full moon has an exciting name — the Blue Flower Full Moon. It will appear in the sky this Saturday, May 18. This full moon appears in Scorpio, so we’ll be experiencing some of that intense Scorpio energy.

Before we get into all that, let’s break down the meanings of the moon’s name. First, the term “blue moon ” does not mean the moon will appear blue (unfortunately, because that would be cool). You might have heard the phrase “once in a blue moon” to describe something that occurs rarely — well, here’s where that phrase comes from! Usually, there is one full moon per month, and three full moons per season. Any “extra” full moons are called “blue.” This year, we have four full moons in spring instead of the usual three full moons — and, according to the Farmer’s Almanac , it’s the third of these four full moons that gets the special “blue” nickname, though no one is sure why that is.

Next, the term “Flower Moon ” is used to refer to a full moon in May. There’s a special name for full moons that occur in each month, based on Algonquin naming traditions. A full moon in April is called a Pink Moon, and a full moon in March is called a Worm Moon . The Flower Moon earned its name because it coincides with spring flowers blooming.

Then, there’s the full moon. As you probably know, we call a moon “full” when its face is completely illuminated from our perspective on earth. In astrology, full moons are special: they “represent the energetic peak of the month, when our intuition is on high and we can manifest and tap into our magick with more ease than usual,” as Gabriela Herstik, author of Inner Witch: A Modern Guide To The Ancient Craft , previously told Refinery29. “Full moons represent the end of a cycle and completion.”

This full moon appears in Scorpio, a sign representing “sex, death, and taxes,” astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Refinery29. “The lusty Full Moon in Scorpio will bring out our appetite for the taboo,” she explains.

This full moon in Scorpio occurs during Taurus season, so the Bull will also have an influence — especially because Mercury and Venus are currently in Taurus. “When the watery Scorpio Moon opposes the earthy Taurus Sun and Mercury (who is in Taurus), we can expect our unconscious minds and desires to be stimulated,” Stardust says. “That means letting out our inner passions, without hesitation.”

So this month’s full moon is the perfect time for sexual exploration, whether through masturbation, with a partner, or with multiple partners . If you’re not feeling sexual, other physical activities, such as dancing and stretching, are a good idea, too.

“Under this luminary, we'll want to try new sexual positions and unwind with soft music while pleasuring ourselves, as our fantasies consume us and heighten our pleasure centers,” Stardust says. “Venus (which is the planetary ruler of the Sun) and Mars (which is the planetary ruler of the Moon) are famous sexual consorts in mythology. When these two collide, or oppose each other, we can all expect magnetism and sparks to fly.”

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

Venus Is Entering Taurus, Bringing Us Sensuality And Pleasure

7 Healing Morning Rituals That Will Help You Set An Intention For Your Day

It’s A Taurus! Inside Baby Sussex's Birth Chart