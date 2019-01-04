Upcoming Earnings to Watch: LEN, STZ, BBBY

Stocks whipsawed this week, just in time for the first wave of earnings reports to help motivate the direction of the market. Let's take a closer look at a few of the earnings announcements due during the week of January 7.

Stocks whipsawed this week, as market bears raised concerns about sluggish manufacturing activity and Apple's profit warning, while bulls touted the solid jobs report and trade war progress as reasons to remain optimistic about the economy.

Trade officials from the U.S. and China will meet next week in Beijing, and it feels like Wall Street is expecting the negotiations to go well. This, on top of another reminder that the domestic employment situation is historically strong, could help stocks rip higher.

Another important catalyst will be the upcoming earnings season. The bulk of Q4 reporting is still on the horizon, but next week will see a small wave of notable companies publishing their latest results, and that could help set the tone for the next month or so.

With that said, investors should remember to use the Zacks Earnings Calendar to plan out their schedules for earnings, dividend announcements, and other important financial releases. This handy tool is your perfect one-stop-shop to properly prepare for the market events that will have an impact on your own portfolio.

Let's take a closer look at a few of the earnings announcements due during the week of January 7.

1. Lennar Corporation (LEN)

The earnings reports really kick off next with the release of homebuilding giant Lennar’s latest quarterly results on Wednesday morning. The new homes market has faced its own batch of issues lately, and that has dragged LEN shares down more than 40% in the past year. The stock has tested a bottom, though, and it could always mount a recovery on the back of a strong earnings report.

Lennar is expected to post earnings of $1.93 per share and revenue of $6.53 billion, according to our Zacks Consensus Estimates. These results would represent year-over-year growth rates of 49.6% and 72.5%, respectively. Comparisons will continue to be lifted by the acquisition of CalAtlantic earlier this year. In recent weeks, earnings estimates for the current and upcoming fiscal quarters have been revised downward.

2. Constellation Brands (STZ)

Beer giant, and minority owner of cannabis producer Canopy Growth CGC, Constellation Brands will also join the fray of earnings reporters on the morning of January 9. Constellation has struggled to generate momentum over the past year, with shares now down more than 28% after strong December selling. Investors will be hoping for the company to mount a new earnings surprise streak after beating estimates in its last quarterly report.

Analysts have Constellation’s results pegged at $2.04 in earnings per share and $1.91 billion in quarterly revenue. These figures would mark growth of 2.0% and 6.2% from the prior-year period, respectively. Investors will be interested in Constellation’s plans to spark new growth in the near future, so look for management to address questions about its cannabis positioning during the earnings conference call.

3. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

In many eyes a relic of retail’s past, the struggling Bed Bath & Beyond will be hoping for some respite when it posts its latest earnings results after the bell on January 9. Down over 45% in the past year and 83% in the past five years, investors are holding on to the last sliver of hope that the retailer can learn to compete in today’s industry environment. BBBY will need to prove that it can with a strong report next week.

Analysts don’t have the most optimistic view of the to-be-reported quarter, with earnings expected to fall 61.4% year over year to reach just $0.17 per share. Revenue is projected to inch 3% higher to touch $3.04 billion for the quarter, according to our consensus estimate.

