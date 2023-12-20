Upcoming heart surgery casts uncertainty over Sherri Bevan Walsh's reelection bid

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced Wednesday that she will undergo heart surgery due to complications from a COVID-19 diagnosis in 2020.

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced Wednesday that she will undergo heart surgery in early 2024 after because of complications from heart failure related to contracting COVID-19 in 2020.

While her heart condition initially showed improvement, it has worsened in the past few months — causing the need for surgery.

On Dec. 8, Walsh filed her petition for reelection with the intent of winning an unprecedented 7th term as Summit County prosecutor.

Given her worsening condition, Walsh, a Democrat, asked Community Outreach Prosecutor Elliot Kolkovich to also file to run in case Walsh decides to retire. Walsh said in a news release Wednesday she will make a decision about her future after the new year begins.

“My mission since becoming Summit County Prosecutor has been to make our community a better and safer place to live. Our office will continue to fight for the rights of crime victims and to keep our seniors safe,” said Walsh. “Should I decide to retire, I am confident Elliot has the values, experience, and dedication needed to carry on those principles.”

In the meantime, the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office leadership remains the same.

Who is Elliot Kolkovich?

Kolkovich began his law career with the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office in 2010, where he interned while waiting to take the bar.

Upon passing the bar, he accepted a position in the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office Juvenile Division, prosecuting abuse, neglect, and dependency cases. In February of 2012, Elliot moved to the Criminal Felony Division where he spent over 10 years prosecuting criminal felony offenses.

He served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio for eight months. In May of 2023, he returned to the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office as the community outreach prosecutor.Contact reporter Derek Kreider at DKreider@Gannett.com or 330-541-9413

