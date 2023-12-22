Upcoming important deadlines for the fall 2024 semester at the University of Tennessee

So you've applied for admission to the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. What's next?

A few important deadlines still loom for students attending the university in fall 2024.

The deadline to apply passed Dec. 15. However, prospective students have until Jan. 19 to complete their applications for fall 2024. This means if you submitted your admissions application, you have time to make sure it's fully complete to be considered for admission. Here's what needs to be included:

Applicants will hear in mid-February whether they've been accepted.

The next important deadline is for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). UT applicants need to submit their FAFSA by Feb. 15 to apply for federal student aid and scholarships. If you haven't already done so, make sure you have a FSA ID, as this is required to fill out the application. UT’s federal school code is 003530.

Students who have been accepted at UT will need to confirm their attendance by May 1.

Other important deadlines for University of Tennessee students

For transfer students, the deadline to apply for fall 2024 is July 1, and the enrollment confirmation is Aug. 1.

International students have until Feb. 1 to meet the regular decision deadline, and May 1 to confirm enrollment.

Students returning after leaving UT have a couple of deadlines based on the reason for leaving. If a student left in good academic standing, the deadline is Aug. 1, and they'll automatically be admitted. However, students who were academically dismissed from UT and are reapplying will need to submit the application along with evidence that they've improved their circumstances academically or situationally by June 1.

Finally, the deadline for non-degree-seeking students, dual enrollment, college visits and high school visits is Aug. 5.

Tips to prepare for University of Tennessee in fall 2024

A view of the pedestrian bridge during the first day of the fall semester on the University of Tennessee's campus in Knoxville on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

Register for classes as soon as you can. Classes can fill up quickly and you don't want to get stuck with 8 a.m. classes (unless you're a morning person, then go right ahead).

You don't have to wait until summer to get supplies for college. Notebooks, pens and pencils are always available. If you need new technology like a laptop, start saving and keep an eye out for sales.

Start researching UT. This doesn't have to be just history or facts about UT. Look up student clubs, buildings on campus or even what student organizations you can be a part of. By starting early on this, you can stroll into UT with a good idea of where you're going and what extracurricular activities you'd like to take part in.

Finally, figure out which traditions you'd like to tackle first once you're on campus, from painting the Rock to joining the Vol Walk on gameday.

Keenan Thomas is a higher education reporter. Email keenan.thomas@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter @specialk2real.

