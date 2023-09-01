UPCOMING LIVESTREAM: Noon statewide vigil for Maui

Sep. 1—Editor's Note: Bookmark this page and check back to watch the livestream.

----

Hawaii's renowned kumu hula and cultural practitioners are leading a daylong vigil today to provide spiritual healing from the tragedy caused by the Maui fires.

All Hawaii residents — as well as people around the world — are invited to join in the vigil, "Kipuni Aloha no Maui," meaning "embrace beloved Maui," during the ceremonies to be led by spiritual leaders at sunrise, noon and sunset.

Today's events are scheduled:

>> 6 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. sunrise ceremony;

>> 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. noon ceremony;

>> 5 to 7:30 p.m. sunset ceremony.

"The vigil will center on emotional and spiritual healing that is rooted in traditional Native Hawaiian practices and include leaders from diverse faiths," according to a flyer promoting the event.

"This is a time when Hawaii as a whole, as one big family — we really have to search deep within ourselves and come together in solidarity and in healing," said kumu Kamana'opono Crabbe. "We thought it would be ideal if we could bring all our cultures and religious spiritual faiths together."

Statewide, traditional Hawaiian cultural practitioners will join leaders of diverse faiths to offer prayers and rituals for those who died, from sunrise to sunset.

Watch the livestream video above.