With upcoming national and state elections, here's what to know about city polling changes

FALL RIVER — After the City Council approved the changes in some polling locations last month, staff at the Board of Elections has been busy getting the word out to voters.

“I just did a PSA announcement with FRGTV which should be released next week. Every registered voter who is impacted by the change should have received a direct mailing from my office,” said Board of Elections Chairman Ryan Lyons.

In the upcoming weeks, Lyons said he’ll be conducting an interview on the changes with WSAR.

“So, the conversation on the changes will be ongoing,” said Lyons.

He presented the changes Jan. 23 to the Council, which gave its unanimous approval. Lyons has said the changes are meant to make access to voting easier, with more accessible parking including for handicap voters.

Fall River head of elections Ryan Lyon is seen at Government Center during the city's preliminary election Sept. 19, 2023. Lyon has spearheaded an effort to consolidate the city's polling sites with a goal of making it easier for voters to head to the polls in future elections.

What’s closing and what’s new?

The plan does not decrease the number of city polling places, at 27 precincts which is the state’s jurisdiction.

There are 8 polling places that will be shut down: Cardinal Medeiros Towers on Robeson Street; Frank B. Oliveira Apartments on William Street; Mitchell Apartments on South Main Street; Chor Bishop Eid Apartments on Quequechan Street; the Reney/Eastwood Fire Station on Eastern Avenue; Carlton M. Viveiros Elementary School on Lewiston Street; Spencer Borden School on Chestnut Street; and Tansey Elementary School on Ray Street.

The new consolidated polling sites will have voters heading to the following locations: Good Shepherd Parish on South Main Street; St. Anthony’s of the Desert on North Eastern Avenue; Matthew J. Kuss Middle School on Globe Mills Avenue; and Bristol Community College on Elsbree Street.

An early morning voter cast a ballot at the James Tansey Elementary School polling site in Fall River Tuesday Nov. 7, 2023.

What are the changes in the South End?

The Board of Election has consolidated locations from Mitchell Apartments and Carlton Viveiros School into Good Shepherd Parish on South Main Street.

What are the changes in the Flint neighborhood?

Closed polling places are at the Eastern Avenue fire station and Chor Bishop Eid Apartments.

Board of Elections has consolidated those polling places to an auditorium at St. Anthony’s of the Desert, which has plenty of parking as opposed to the residential locations of the former voting spots.

Bristol Community College in Fall River will be used as a polling site in future elections.

Two other high rises, Baressi Heights and Cottell Heights on Pleasant Street that have served voters, will remain polling places.

Changes in the North End

One Fall River Housing Authority property and two schools in the North End have been taken off the list of polling sites, being Cardinal Medeiros Towers, Tansey Elementary School and Spencer Borden School.

Those three polling locations have been consolidated to a location at Bristol Community College.

New city program to offering rides to voters and dates to save

For the first time, the Board of Elections is partnering with Veterans’ Services to provide rides to the polls during election time using the veterans’ van.

Nationally, campaign season has been on the national level and Fall River residents and voters across Massachusetts can cast their ballot in the Presidential Primary on March 5.

The State Primary is Sept. 3 and the Presidential and State Elections are Nov. 5.

Lyons said voters have several other options.

The Secretary of the Commonwealth sent out applications to all registered voters in the state for mail-in balloting. Lyons said he urges voters interested in that option to return their ballots to the Board of Elections as soon as possible.

The deadline to return the mail-in ballots is 8 p.m. on election day.

And early in-person voting for the Presidential Primary begins Feb. 24, said Lyons.

For seven days, until March 1, voters can cast early ballots in the Atrium at One Government Center. Saturday voting hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and weekdays the poll is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Here's what to know about city polling changes and consolidations