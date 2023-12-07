The upcoming OnePlus 12R might be more similar to the OnePlus 11

What you need to know

New leak reveals full spec list of the OnePlus 12R.

The specs, including the display, are identical to the OnePlus 11.

The OnePlus 12R will arrive as the OnePlus Ace 3 in China, which is tipped to launch in December.

OnePlus launched its new flagship, the OnePlus 12, early this year, making it the second flagship released by the company within the same year. While the launch is confined to China for now, the device is gearing up to launch globally alongside the OnePlus 12R in certain regions. The later device is a toned version of the flagship while still sporting some impressive specs, according to the latest leak.

OnePlus 12R will be launched as the successor to the OnePlus 11R, which debuted early this year alongside the OnePlus 11 in the Indian market (dubbed as OnePlus Ace 3 for the Chinese region). The alleged specs of the OnePlus 12R are shared by reliable tipster Abhishek Yadav on X.

Going by the specs, most match the current OnePlus 11. The OnePlus 12R, which usually aims for the higher midrange segment, will likely sport a 6.7-inch OLED display aided by a 120Hz refresh rate. Underneath, we get to see the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 coupled with Adreno 740 GPU and faster LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage options. The device is expected to be powered by a 5500mAh battery with the company's 100W fast charging support. We should also see Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 out of the box on the alleged OnePlus 12R.

The other notable features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, NFC, X-axis linear motors, and an alert slider. We have seen early renders on the design front, and the device resembles the OnePlus 11, featuring the giant camera module at the back but without the Hasselblad branding since it is exclusive to flagship phones from OnePlus. Regardless, the camera specs include a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor, a 32MP telephoto camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor.

Image 1 of 3

OnePlus 12R renders

Image 2 of 3

OnePlus 12R renders

Image 3 of 3

OnePlus 12R renders

These alleged specs corroborate with the earlier leaks and also with another prolific tipster, Digital Chat Station, who recently shared details of the OnePlus Ace 3, indicating that BOE allegedly makes the display and that it will feature a curved screen.

The launch of the OnePlus 12R is expected to take place alongside the global OnePlus 12 launch, expected in January 2024. According to Android Authority, the Chinese variant, the OnePlus Ace 3, is tipped to be unveiled in China on December 17, 2023.