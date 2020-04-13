Upcoming OPEN MINDS Crisis Management Web Briefings Focus On Telehealth & Cash Management

GETTYSBURG, Pa., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its new program, The OPEN MINDS Executive Blueprint For Crisis Management – Building Organizational Sustainability & Success In A Disrupted Health & Human Service Market , OPEN MINDS announced two new web briefings coming up this week, focused on telehealth and on cash management. "Cash management and telehealth are key issues on the minds of executives of specialty provider organizations right now. The pandemic emergency has had two significant effects on operations and budgets. First, most health care services have been moved to 'virtual' delivery models. This has resulted in lower revenues and increased expenses in bringing up telehealth services on the fly," said OPEN MINDS chief executive officer Monica E. Oss. "These web briefings have been designed as 'short course' for executives who are focused on these issues."

Developing The Consumer & Staff Training & Guidelines Needed To Expand Your Telehealth Services Quickly

On April 14 at 1:00 pm EDT, OPEN MINDS Senior Associate Deborah Adler will host an executive web briefing outlining how two behavioral health provider organizations are sustaining critical services during the COVID-19 pandemic by leveraging virtual services.

Kolmac Outpatient Recovery Center's Jen Dorsey, Chief Clinical Officer & Vice President of Operations and George Kolodner, M.D., Founder and Medical Director, will discuss how Kolmac developed guidelines and trained more than 200 staff at nine clinics, contacted 1,400 consumers in 24 hours, and developed protocols for virtual withdrawal management and group sessions to facilitate safe and secure treatment.

MindPath Care Center's Diego Garza, M.D., Vice President of Strategy & Innovation and Director of Telehealth will discuss how the organization increased telehealth use in their 37-location practice in 24 hours, adding an urgent care virtual waiting room to allow consumer "walk-in" services. You'll get a behind-the-scenes look into how these organizations managed the transformation to on-line services—and marketed them—to sustain operations and maintain treatment effectiveness in a time of crisis.

Short-Term Cash Management – To Assuring Continued Operations – An Overview

On April 16 at 1:00 pm EDT, OPEN MINDS Senior Associate Ken Carr will host an executive web briefing on how you can manage quickly increase your cash inflows now and prepare for business continuity in a recession. From renegotiating payment terms with vendors to improving the speed of billing and collections and aggressively managing costs, there are many steps you can take to ensure you keep your doors open. Gain practical insights to help you optimize operations, talent, service lines, and key partnerships so you can improve financial strength and resilience. Understand why it's critical to do a new zero-based budget and establish new benchmarks at this time. Explore your best options for emergency funding—extensions to lines of credit; help from government agencies, philanthropies, and angel donors; federal/state stimulus bills; and other sources.

Each of the web briefings will include 60 minutes of live technical assistance from the OPEN MINDS team of experts.