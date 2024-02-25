Upcoming projects to cause road, lane closures in Logan County

People traveling in Logan County should prepare for upcoming road closures.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, lanes on State Route 47 will be closed Monday, Feb. 26, as the village of West Mansfield crews work to repair a water main.

Intermittent lane closures on SR 47 between Main Street and Vance Street should be expected from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Traffic will be maintained by flagging operation, according to ODOT.

Starting Monday, March 11, State Route 274 will be closed between State Route 235 and Township Road 61.

According to ODOT, the road will be closed until Friday as crews work to replace a culvert.

If you take this roadway, use the following detour:

Take U.S. 33 W to SR 708 to SR 235 S to SR 274 W