Upcoming report cards for Missouri schools will show fewer low — and high — achievers

Missouri will release its Annual Performance Report, or APR for schools and districts later this month. It will look at both progress and performance during the 2022-23 year.

Four months after a preliminary report showed Missouri student achievement had not rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, a more detailed report will be released later this month showing mixed results — although fewer districts received low scores, below 70%, there were fewer high achievers, as well.

The Annual Performance Report, or APR, showing 2022-23 results for each school and district will be made public Dec. 18.

The state Board of Education received a broad overview Dec. 5, showing that more districts achieved 70-89% of the points possible for meeting certain benchmarks. There was a drop in the number scoring 90% or better or less than 69% of the points.

"We still have work to do," said Lisa Sireno, an assistant commissioner with the Office of Quality Schools in the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Points are awarded for hitting benchmarks in student achievement, academic growth, the graduation rate, and a set of "success-ready" indicators. Districts must also submit required documentation and conduct a climate and culture survey.

Jocelyn Strand, improvement and accountability administrator, said the intent is to measure the progress of schools, students and districts toward a set of benchmarks.

"It is one of the many ways that a parent may evaluate schools," she said, in the state board meeting.

The benchmarks are outlined in the sixth iteration of the Missouri School Improvement Program, known as MSIP6.

"It articulates what the state board's expectations are not only for (accreditation) status but also for growth," Strand said. "It helps to distinguish the performance of students and districts."

No school accreditation changes this year

The APR was suspended for one year because of the pandemic.

The MSIP6 benchmarks were put in place for the 2021-22 school year, which was the pilot. The 2022-23 year was the second full year.

Missouri is in the middle of its third year of implementing MSIP6.

No district is in danger of experiencing a change to its accreditation level based on just two years of data under the MSIP6. Three years are required.

Nearly all districts in Missouri are fully accredited by the state, at this point. There are six districts with provisional accreditation and just two are in southern Missouri — Success, which is located in Texas County, and Hayti, deep in the Bootheel.

The state is expected to use the report covering the current school year — which will be released, likely, in fall 2024 — for any changes to accreditation levels.

Sireno said a "body of evidence" is needed for the state to recommend movement.

Teacher shortages, attendance impact outcomes

The good news is that the soon-to-be released report for the 2022-23 year can be compared to the prior year because they used the same benchmarks.

Sireno said comparing outcome levels to pre-pandemic years is not appropriate.

In the meeting, Sireno urged the public to use the APR to highlight successes, plan changes, or "shine a light" on the issues that must be addressed at the school, district or state level.

She said academic recovery remains a priority in many districts after learning loss during the disruptiveness of the pandemic. "It is a cycle and we need to break out of it."

Many schools have been ramping up efforts in reading and math and offering tutoring, she said.

Sireno said the "No. 1 factor in learning" is teachers and the state is facing challenges — namely, to find and keep enough qualified teachers in classrooms.

"We know the struggle with the teacher workforce that so many of our schools continue to experience," she said.

Another major factor is attendance. Sireno said attendance has been lower than expected since the pandemic with just under 77% of students showing up at least 90% of the time.

The goal is to have at least 90% of the students showing up 90% of the time.

"Attendance remains a concern across Missouri schools," Sireno said. "And of course this has a magnified effect on the most vulnerable students and those in our lowest performing groups."

Claudette Riley covers education for the News-Leader. Email tips and story ideas to criley@news-leader.com.

