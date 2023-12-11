Upcoming rock blasting, library events under the roof-work, and road work: THE DIGEST

Blasting will begin in Shenandoah Heights and Vista Heights Area

Blasting starts soon in the Shenandoah Heights and Vista Heights area within the City of Staunton. This blasting is in preparation for the construction of the workforce housing/apartment complex planned at 805 Moore Street. The Staunton Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) will monitor the blasting, but in the absence of an egregious or eminently harmful violation, the SFMO does not have authority to stop or suspend a blasting operation.

The Fire Marshal has requested that the blaster notify all the residents within the Florida Avenue, Gordon Street, Moore Street, Mineola Street and Hilltop Drive areas. Residents in those areas will be notified a week before blasting is scheduled to begin.

Those owners are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the SFMO procedures for complaints, that can be found online at https://www.ci.staunton.va.us/departments/staunton-fire-rescue/fire-permits-inspections. Owners can also reach out to Deputy Fire Marshal Perry Weller, 540.332.3720, with concerns.

Each complainant should provide the following information when calling the SFMO:

Name, full address, phone number;

Location of the blasting operation causing the complaint;

Person or name of the company causing the complaint, including address, phone number, license numbers, etc. or any other identifying information. Please provide as much information as possible.

Description of complaint, dates and times of incidents as best as you may be able to determine.

At no time during an investigation are records — including the name of the complainant — open to the public. At the conclusion of the investigation, the complainant is notified in writing as to the outcome of the investigation.

The Statewide Fire Prevention code (SFPC) sets limits on the ground vibrations and air blasts a building may be subjected to during blasting activity. These limits are based on long-standing national standards and are not offered as a guarantee against damage from ground vibrations or air blasting. Construction companies which use explosives must have duly issued permits, be insured and bonded, and blasters must be certified by the Commonwealth of Virginia and be registered with the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation. While violations of the SFPC can be treated as a criminal matter, the financial recovery for damage sustained from a blasting incident is treated as a civil matter. It is possible that a property owner’s insurance company or private attorney may be able to recoup financial loss from a contractor.

Staunton Public Library: roof-work won't stop activities inside

Work is underway to replace the library roof. That work means fewer parking spaces and increased construction traffic and noise. The south end of the library’s parking lot along with the High Street lot entrance and the stairway access from both High Street and Churchville Avenue are closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. This area is being used as a staging ground for equipment to complete the roof replacement project.

Since work has begun, some visitors are parking on the library side of Oakenwold Street as the lot fills up.

For the duration of the construction project, visitors may enter and exit library grounds via the parking lot entrance on Oakenwold Street. The pedestrian stairs to Augusta Street and Oakenwold Street adjacent to the basketball court remain open as well.

Events sponsored by the Staunton Public Library are open to all and offered at no charge. The Library welcomes people of all abilities. Please alert the library at least five business days in advance to request an accommodation. For more information or assistance, please call 540.332.3902 or email us at library@ci.staunton.va.us.

The Woolpack, Yarncrafts Club: Mon., Dec. 11 from 7 - 8:30 p.m. in the 2nd Floor Meeting Room. Bring your current knitting, crocheting or other fiber arts project and work together in good company. All skill levels are welcome. On the 2nd Monday of each month.

Adult Book Groups: Groups meet in the 2nd Floor Meeting Room except for Redbeard’s Readers. Monthly selections are available to pick up at the 1st Floor Desk.

Afternoon Classics: Wed., Dec. 13 at 1:30 p.m.Monthly selections from classics to drama to contemporary fiction.

Great Books: 2nd Fridays, 2 p.m.Featuring the Great Books program set up by the University of Chicago. Come join us and add your insight to the discussion.

Redbeard’s Readers: 3rd Sundays, 3 p.m. at Redbeard Brewing Company, 120 S. Lewis Street. You go. Read books. Drink beer. A variety of fiction and nonfiction selections. Ages 21+.

Percy Jackson Fan Club : (teens) Thurs., Dec. 14 from 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. in the 2nd Floor Meeting Room. Stop in to celebrate all things Percy Jackson before the premiere of the new Disney+ series Percy Jackson & The Olympians on December 20. There will be themed snacks, games, crafts (while supplies last) and a giveaway for ages 8 - 12. Teen fans welcome, too!

Board Games Overboard!: (teens) Fridays from 3:30 - 5 p.m. in the YA Area. Ages 11 - 18 are invited to drop by the YA Area every Friday afternoon to play a variety of board and card games, puzzles and more. You are also welcome to bring your favorite games from home!

Merry Crafts: (children) Tues., Dec. 12 from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Paper and scissors and glue - oh my! ‘Tis the season for making all kinds of holiday crafts. Stop by and join in the creativity. Ages 5 - 10.

Books & Barks: (children) Wed., Dec. 13 at 3:30 p.m. Enjoy a short storytime and then visit with local therapy dogs! For ages 2 - 12, families and caregivers.

STAUNTON DISTRICT TRAFFIC ALERT

FOR DECEMBER 11 - 15, 2023

Highway Work Zones in the VDOT Staunton District

STAUNTON – The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton transportation district during the coming weeks.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UDPATE* Mile marker 97 to 96, westbound – Overnight left lane closures for installation of traffic-control equipment, 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 205 to 221, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for mowing operations, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through December 18.

*NEW* Mile marker 216 to 225, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 217 off-ramps for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 220 to 222, northbound and southbound – Work zone speed limit of 60 miles per hour. Speed limit reduction is related to replacement of Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) bridge over I-81 and construction of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane between Exit 221 and Exit 220. Overnight lane closures for bridge demolition work beginning in December 2023. Estimated project completion October 2025.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 220, southbound – Overnight right lane closures for work related to replacement of Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 227, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures including along southbound Exit 221 off-ramp for shoulder strengthening work, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday nights. Daytime shoulder closures including along Exit 221, Exit 222 and Exit 225 on- and off-ramps for sign installation and mowing, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Work is related to I-81 widening project.

Mile marker 229 to 226, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of December 24.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Northbound right shoulder closures near Route 252 interchange for road widening work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 29.

Route 340 (Eastside Highway) – Northbound right turn lane onto Route 1431 (Laurel Wood Drive) closed for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Route 1431 will still be accessible.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Westbound right lane closures between Route 1906 (Lodge Lane) and Route 11 (Lee Highway) for pedestrian access improvements, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through February 2024.

Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between South Oak Lane and Chinquapin Drive for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through May 30, 2025.

Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Closed between interstate frontage roads (FR-217 and FR-218) for replacement of bridge over I-81. Follow posted detour. Closure is needed to construct I-81 southbound auxiliary lane. Expected completion summer 2025.

Route 664 (Mount Torrey Road/Reeds Gap Road) – No through tractor trailers between Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) and the Blue Ridge Parkway due to sharp curves, limited shoulders and steep terrain. Follow alternative on Route 610 to bypass restrictions.

Route 664 (Mount Torrey Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional flagger traffic control between Route 624 (Lyndhurst Road) and Route 894 (Mount Torrey Road) for water line installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 31. Estimated completion summer 2024.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through June 30, 2025.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

