How to Say You Have an Upcoming Trip During a Job Interview, According to Career Experts

And no, it doesn't have to be an awkward conversation.

It’s the dilemma any frequent traveler has faced when starting a new job — how to explain an upcoming trip with a new employer, without looking like you're not prioritizing the new opportunity. Brought to light on Instagram recently by career expert Erin McGoff, she thankfully explained the do's and don'ts of what could be a potentially an uncomfortable conversation.

Sharing a mock conversation between a prospective employee and a hiring manager, the employee lets the company know they want to take a trip close to an onboarding date. The video advises travelers not to ask for "time off," but rather frame the trip as being a prior commitment. The video also encourages viewers to give the company options, and work with the company instead of being rigid or defensive about their upcoming travel plans.

And fellow career experts agree.

“Be upfront with all travel details and needs on-hand, and stay flexible during the conversation," LinkedIn Career Expert, Andrew McCaskill told Travel + Leisure. "Go into the conversation prepared to verbalize exactly what you need from your new employer to accommodate your existing plans,”



McCaskill also noted that some employers will allow you to go negative in your PTO — meaning you could use official company time off up-front, and then let it replenish after you have started the job.



Another expert advised that it's critical to be upfront and remember the rule of honesty is the best policy.

"Transparency and honesty are critical to the success of this discussion. Do not try and mislead or disguise the purpose of the trip, if it is a vacation — tell them that. In today’s world of social media, and everyone traveling again, it is very plausible your new manager may learn, hear, or see what kind of trip you are on,” says career expert, leadership coach and Kismet Consulting CEO, Kristine Steinberg shared with T+L, “And, if you get the green light, you will have a much better time not having to hide or hold back from having fun.”



