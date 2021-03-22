Upcoming UFO report will be 'difficult to explain,' former national intelligence official says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dustin Barnes, USA TODAY
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A former top national intelligence official hinted that an upcoming government report on UFOs will include information that cannot easily be explained.

"There are instances where we don’t have good explanations for some of the things that we’ve seen, and when that information becomes declassified, I’ll be able to talk a little bit more about that," former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe told Fox New's Maria Bartiromo on Friday.

Fact check: No, Buzz Aldrin did not see an alien on his trip to the moon

Ratfcliffe said some UFO sightings have been declassified in the past, but a report to be released by the Pentagon and other federal agencies will present more information to the American people.

"There have been sightings all over the world," Ratcliffe said. "And when we talk about sightings, the other thing I will tell you, it’s not just a pilot or just a satellite or some intelligence collection. Usually, we have multiple sensors that are picking up these things."

Ratcliffe said elements that are hard to explain in these unreleased sightings include movements that are hard to replicate or traveling at speeds that exceed the sound barrier without creating a sonic boom.

The report is expected to be released on June 1, Bartiromo said later in the program.

Pilot reports UFO: Missile-like object flew over plane during flight to Phoenix, he says

Aloha, aliens?: Glowing blue UFO spotted in Hawaii sky

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: UFO sightings to be made public in new report, former intel chief says

Recommended Stories

  • UFO report details ‘difficult to explain’ sightings, says US ex-intelligence director

    US military pilots and satellites have recorded ‘a lot more’ UFO sightings than have been made public, John Ratcliffe says John Ratcliffe said the report would document previously unknown sightings from ‘all over the world’. Photograph: Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images US military pilots and satellites have recorded “a lot more” sightings of unidentified flying objects, or UFOs, than have been made public, Donald Trump’s former intelligence director John Ratcliffe said. Asked on Fox News about a forthcoming government report on “unidentified aerial phenomena”, Ratcliffe said the report would document previously unknown sightings from “all over the world”. “Frankly, there are a lot more sightings than have been made public,” he said. “Some of those have been declassified. And when we talk about sightings, we are talking about objects that have been seen by navy or air force pilots, or have been picked up by satellite imagery, that frankly engage in actions that are difficult to explain, movements that are hard to replicate, that we don’t have the technology for. “Or traveling at speeds that exceed the sound barrier without a sonic boom.” A video grab obtained 28 April 2020 courtesy of the US defense department shows part of an unclassified video taken by navy pilots. Photograph: DoD/AFP via Getty Images The UFO report must be published by early June, pursuant to a clause in a Covid relief and spending package signed by Trump before he left office. Ratcliffe served about eight months as director of national intelligence at the end of Trump’s term. Earlier, Trump moved to nominate Ratcliffe for the role but Ratcliffe withdrew over concerns he had exaggerated and fibbed about his experience as a prosecutor in Texas. “I actually wanted to get this information out and declassify it before I left office,” Ratcliffe said, “but we weren’t able to get it down into an unclassified format that we were able to talk about quickly enough.” The forthcoming report is to be issued by the defense department and intelligence agencies. When an unidentified aerial phenomena is identified, Ratcliffe said, analysts try to explain it as a potential weather disturbance or other routine spectacle. Wow. Maria Bartiromo gets former DNI John Ratcliffe to talk about UFOs ahead a deadline for the government to disclose what it knows about them..."Usually we have multiple sensors that are picking up these things...there is actually quite a few more than have been made public" pic.twitter.com/qu4VlzrZw1— Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) March 19, 2021 “We always look for a plausible application,” he said. “Sometimes we wonder whether our adversaries have technologies that are a little but farther down the road than we thought or that we realized. “But there are instances where we don’t have good explanations. “So in short, things that we are observing that are difficult to explain – and so there’s actually quite a few of those, and I think that that info has been gathered and will be put out in a way the American people can see.” Asked by Bartiromo where the unidentified phenomena were sighted, Ratcliffe replied, “actually all over the world, there have been sightings all over the world. “Multiple sensors that are picking up these things. They’re unexplained phenomenon, and there’s actually quite a few more than have been made public.”

  • A former intelligence official says an upcoming government report will detail 'difficult to explain' UFO sightings

    Former National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe told Fox News "there are a lot more sightings than have been made public" by intel officials.

  • Ex-Intelligence Director Says Upcoming UFO Report Will Include Information on 'Difficult to Explain' Sightings

    The report is believed to be on track to arrive by June of this year and follows the public release of exciting UAP footage from Tom DeLonge's company.

  • Needham Remains Bullish On Chegg With Healthy International Growth, Post-COVID Retention

    Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) was one of the three most-used study tools according to a proprietary survey of university students across the U.S., UK, Canada and Australia, with continued learn-from-home trends, according to Needham. The Chegg Analyst: Ryan MacDonald maintained a Buy rating for Chegg, while keeping the price target unchanged at $120. The Chegg Thesis: The international survey data suggests that “the pandemic and targeted investments resulted in strong usage that looks poised to improve in 2021, giving us increased confidence that Chegg can exceed its target of 1mm+ subscribers,” MacDonald said in the note. He expects paid subscriber retention in the U.S. to remain strong even as students return to offline classes and while Chegg may also achieve ARPU (average revenue per user) expansion in the near term. While expressing skepticism around Chegg’s efforts to limit account sharing resulting in paid subscriber conversion, the analyst added that the company could “profitably add Chegg Services subscribers, both domestically and internationally, and drive ARPU expansion, at an accelerated pace.” CHGG Price Action: Shares of Chegg had risen by 1.90% to $93.43 at the time of publication Monday. (Photo by Pure Julia on Unsplash) Latest Ratings for CHGG DateFirmActionFromTo Feb 2021CitigroupMaintainsBuy Feb 2021Lake StreetMaintainsHold Feb 2021Craig-HallumMaintainsBuy View More Analyst Ratings for CHGG View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Did BofA Upgrade Columbia Sportswear Stock?3 Reasons Alphabet Stock Is Underperforming, Yet Resilient© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Boulder mass shooting, Miami Beach state of emergency, Demi Lovato documentary: 5 things to know Tuesday

    Ten people are dead after a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Colorado, the end of jury selection nears in Derek Chauvin’s trial and more news you need to know Tuesday.

  • Exclusive: U.N. staffer who complained of sexual assault loses dismissal case - documents

    A policy adviser who filed a sexual assault complaint and was later fired by the U.N. agency fighting AIDS has lost an appeal against her dismissal for misconduct and been refused a copy of an investigation into her alleged assault, documents show. Martina Brostrom, 41, from Sweden, was fired for sexual and financial misconduct in December 2019. In response to her appeal, the Global Board of Appeal of the World Health Organization (WHO), which oversees UNAIDS, said in an internal document on Jan. 18: "The Panel concluded that the misconduct of the Appellant was established and did not find an error of fact or law in the findings of misconduct."

  • A Nobel Peace Laureate and Horror in Ethiopia

    Editor’s Note: Below is an expanded version of a piece we have published in the current issue of National Review. Every now and then, East Africa breaks into world consciousness. It happened in the mid 1980s, when Ethiopia underwent a terrible famine. Teams of pop stars made two hit “charity singles”: “We Are the World” and “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” The world again turned to East Africa in the mid 2000s, when the Sudanese dictatorship committed genocide against people in Darfur, a region in the west of the country. (That genocide has not quite ended.) Today, Ethiopia is again in the news, for war in Tigray, a region in the country’s north. What is happening there is worse than war, if such a thing is possible: Tigray is a theater for war crimes and crimes against humanity. To make it all the more interesting — if that is the word — Ethiopia’s head of state is the 2019 Nobel peace laureate: Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Ethiopia is a challenge to govern, no doubt. With 112 million people, it is the second-most populous country in Africa, after Nigeria. There are more than 80 ethnic groups, and as many languages. Abiy Ahmed speaks the handful of major languages in the country. In many ways, he would seem unusually well suited to national leadership. Born in 1976, he is the son of a Muslim and a Christian. Both of his parents — now deceased — were of the Oromo people. His father, a farmer, spoke only Oromo; his mother spoke both Oromo and Amharic. Abiy himself married an Amhara woman. He is a Pentecostal Christian, said to be devout. When a teenager, he fought against the regime of Mengistu Haile Mariam, known as “the Stalin of East Africa.” Later, in the Ethiopian military, he fought in the Eritrean–Ethiopian War. He served as a U.N. peacekeeper in Rwanda, after the genocide in that country. Abiy was educated — extensively — in Addis Ababa and London. He rose in the military, and intelligence, and business. In 2010, he was elected to parliament. After Mengistu was toppled in 1991, Ethiopia was ruled by a coalition called “the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front” (EPRDF). It was composed of four parties, based on ethnicity. The dominant party was Tigrayan: the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). A Tigrayan, Meles Zenawi, was boss of the country from 1991 until his death in 2012. Though Tigray has just 6 percent of the Ethiopian population, it long had outsize influence in national affairs. In 2018, after mass popular protests, particularly in the Oromo and Amhara regions, the coalition elected Abiy Ahmed to serve as prime minister. He quickly established himself as a new kind of leader. It is “high time for us to learn from our past mistakes,” he said, “and to make up for all the wrongs that have been done.” He apologized for the brutality and corruption of the EPRDF. Indeed, he established a new party — the Prosperity Party — to replace the old coalition. Three of the four parties of the EPRDF joined Prosperity; so did a slew of lesser parties. The Tigrayans — the TPLF — declined to join. Abiy released and pardoned thousands of political prisoners. Many had been labeled “terrorists” simply for opposing the government. He dismissed officials who had been thought “untouchable.” He invited exiled media outlets to return to the country. What’s more, he at last ended the Eritrean–Ethiopian War. Formally speaking, the war lasted from 1998 to 2000. The two sides signed a peace agreement in December 2000. One of the things they agreed to was that an international commission would decide the boundary between Eritrea and Ethiopia. When the commission drew its boundary, it placed the town of Badme on the Eritrean side. At this, Ethiopia — the EPRDF — balked. The Ethiopians had control of Badme, and they would not let it go. Badme was important. In fact, another name for the Eritrean–Ethiopian War is “the War of Badme.” For 18 years, there existed a condition between the two countries known as “no peace, no war.” Then Abiy agreed to hand over Badme. He and his Eritrean counterpart signed a joint declaration, officially ending the war, once and for all. They restored full diplomatic relations between their countries. And they threw open the border. Families, long split by the conflict, were joyously reunited. Nor was Abiy through with his peace efforts. There are various conflicts in the Horn of Africa: between Eritrea and Djibouti; between Somalia and Kenya; etc. Abiy Ahmed offered his services, usefully. Given all of the above — especially a resolution to the Eritrean–Ethiopian War — it was no surprise that the Norwegian Nobel Committee made Abiy its laureate in 2019. In a press release, the committee said it was doing so “with the provisions of Alfred Nobel’s will firmly in mind.” What did they mean by those words? Though few know it, Alfred Nobel directed that his prizes — all of them, not just the peace prize — go to work done “during the preceding year.” The Nobel prizes are not supposed to be lifetime-achievement awards. They are to reward and encourage people relatively early in their labors. Sometimes, Nobel committees have abided by the will, sometimes — often — not. The principal criterion for the peace prize, by the way, is “fraternity between nations.” In announcing its selection of Abiy, the Norwegian committee issued a caveat: “No doubt some people will think this year’s prize is being awarded too early. The Norwegian Nobel Committee believes it is now that Abiy Ahmed’s efforts deserve recognition and need encouragement.” A university student in Addis Ababa, Tsege Afrassa, was quoted in the New York Times: “It is great that he won the prize when I think of what it means for the country.” She added, “But he has a lot more to do to restore full peace in the country. The prize brings more responsibility with it.” That is a common sentiment, when it comes to the Nobel Peace Prize. At the ceremony on December 10, 2019, Abiy Ahmed gave one of the most beautiful, poetic, and moving speeches in Nobel history. (I have read them all.) Here is a taste — a passage on the hell of war, an old theme, and one that will ever recur: War is the epitome of hell for all involved. I know because I have been there and back. I have seen brothers slaughtering brothers on the battlefield. I have seen older men, women, and children trembling in terror under the deadly shower of bullets and artillery shells. You see, I was not only a combatant in war. I was also a witness to its cruelty and what it can do to people. War makes for bitter men. Heartless and savage men. Then, Abiy told a story: Twenty years ago, I was a radio operator attached to an Ethiopian army unit in the border town of Badme. The town was the flashpoint of the war between the two countries. I briefly left the foxhole in the hopes of getting a good antenna reception. It took only but a few minutes. Yet, upon my return, I was horrified to discover that my entire unit had been wiped out in an artillery attack. I still remember my young comrades-in-arms who died on that ill-fated day. I think of their families too. Three months after the Nobel prize ceremony, the pandemic set in. A general election scheduled for August, Abiy Ahmed postponed till the middle of 2021. Up in Tigray, the TPLF was furious. The Tigrayans thought Abiy was acting dictatorially. In defiance of Addis Ababa, the TPLF held regional elections in September. In retaliation, Abiy redirected federal funds from the TPLF — the regional leadership — to local governments. Tensions between the TPLF and the federal government were boiling. This was a contest of wills. Be aware that the TPLF is armed. That is, they have some 250,000 men under arms, while the federal government has some 350,000. The terrible moment came on November 4 — the moment that an American might think of as the Fort Sumter moment. As near as can be determined, TPLF forces attacked the headquarters of the federal government’s Northern Command. Abiy Ahmed then swept the Ethiopian National Defense Force into Tigray. He and his government have referred to the war in euphemisms: “law-enforcement operations”; “rule-of-law operations.” Talk about “the epitome of hell”: This war has been a shocking spasm of bombings, massacres, and rape. I will spare the details, except for a few. In the second week of November, Tigrayan forces committed a massacre in the town of Mai Kadra. Chief among the victims were migrant workers from Amhara. The killers hacked their victims — hundreds of them — to death. In late November, Ethiopian and Eritrean forces — working together — shelled the town of Aksum. This was apparently indiscriminate shelling, killing unarmed civilians. Then, Eritrean forces massacred hundreds of Tigrayans within Aksum. Rape has long been a weapon of war — in Sudan, the Balkans, Burma, and any number of other places. Rape in Tigray is on a mass, horrific scale. On January 21, a U.N. official, Pramila Patten, issued a statement. She is the U.N. “special representative” on the subject of “sexual violence in conflict.” I will quote just the first two sentences of her statement: I am greatly concerned by serious allegations of sexual violence in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, including a high number of alleged rapes in the capital, Mekelle. There are also disturbing reports of individuals allegedly forced to rape members of their own family, under threats of imminent violence. Who is responsible for the hell in Tigray? The prime minister, the Nobel peace laureate? The assignment of blame would take many pages of analysis. Suffice it to say, Abiy Ahmed is to blame for a lot, including the cut-off of communication between Tigray and the outside world, and the delay of humanitarian aid — desperately needed — to the region. Many are calling for the revocation of Abiy’s Nobel Peace Prize. As it happens, the Nobel Peace Prize is neither revokable nor returnable. I will offer a page or two on Nobel history. There was never a time when the Nobel Peace Prize was uncontroversial. The first award ever given — in 1901, when the committee divided the prize between Henry Dunant, the founder of the Red Cross, and Frédéric Passy, a veteran peace campaigner — was very controversial. Almost no Nobel selection meets with universal acclaim. This includes the 1979 prize to Mother Teresa. The most controversial Nobel prize ever awarded — in any field — was the peace prize to Henry Kissinger and Le Duc Tho, in 1973. They received the prize for the Paris Agreement, which they had negotiated. It was signed in January 1973. The Paris Agreement was a ceasefire in the Vietnam War. The Nobel committee hoped that the parties would “feel a moral responsibility” to abide by the agreement and, ultimately, end the war. North Vietnam, of course, shot the agreement to hell. In 1975, after the fall of Saigon, Kissinger tried to return his share of the prize. He said he felt “honor-bound” to do so, given the fate of Vietnam. The committee explained that Nobel prizes are not returnable. They further reminded Kissinger that he had been honored for certain work. Events in Vietnam, they said, did not negate his “sincere efforts to get a ceasefire agreement put into force in 1973.” One way to put this is: A Nobel prize is not conditional. In 1950, the committee honored Ralph Bunche, the American diplomat working for the United Nations. The year before, on the isle of Rhodes, he had negotiated a series of armistice agreements between the new state of Israel and four of its enemies. Those enemies, of course, blew the agreements to hell. While we are on the Arab–Israeli conflict: The award to Egypt’s Anwar Sadat and Israel’s Menachem Begin was given in 1978, for the Camp David Accords. Those were preliminary accords, not a peace treaty. The treaty was not consummated until March 1979. But the Nobel committee wanted to put the parties on the hook, so to speak. Sadat did not attend the ceremony in December 1978. His stated reason: A final treaty had yet to be negotiated. The real reason, almost certainly: The Arab world was already inflamed at him, for his peacemaking with Israel; a personal appearance in Oslo, with Begin, would have fanned the flames. Two and a half years after the peace treaty was signed, Sadat was assassinated. As was Yitzhak Rabin, in 1995, less than a year after he received the prize. The Israeli prime minister received it along with the foreign minister, Shimon Peres, and the Palestinian leader, Yasser Arafat. The three were awarded for the Oslo Accords, which had their origin in the Nobel committee’s hometown. The committee wanted to hold the parties to the accords. Arafat was not to be held. The peace prize to Barack Obama, the American president, in 2009 was very controversial—and not just among his critics at home. Many people, including past honorees, decried the award, especially when, less than two weeks before the Nobel ceremony, the president announced a “surge” of 30,000 additional troops in Afghanistan. In recent years, many people have wanted the Nobel prize of Aung San Suu Kyi revoked. She won it in 1991. By 2016, she was the leader — or the civilian leader, sharing power uneasily with the military — of her country, Burma. She seemed shockingly indifferent to the genocide of the Rohingya people. But did she deserve her prize in 1991? Few have deserved the prize more. Today, the Norwegian Nobel Committee has egg on its face. Aung San Suu Kyi aside, the committee’s 2019 laureate is presiding over this murderous, monstrous mayhem in Tigray. But the 2019 award made sense, on Nobel terms. Classically, a committee asks itself, “Who has done the most or best work for fraternity between nations during the preceding year?” The hell in Tigray may go on and on. It may spread, making Ethiopia a failed state. The leader of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, Debretsion Gebremichael, speaks in clear separatist and secessionist terms: “Give in? You have to understand, we will continue fighting as long as they are in our land.” Ethiopia is complicated, but I have advice for any Ethiopia-watchers, or watchers in general. It is not my advice, but the advice that Elie Kedourie, the great British historian, born and raised in Baghdad, gave to David Pryce-Jones: “Keep your eye on the corpses.”

  • A Message to Spring Breakers: Stop Choosing Parties During the Pandemic. It's Downright Disrespectful

    You learn as a kid that if something is deemed wrong, you probably shouldn't do it. But the more you're denied it, the more (oh, the more) you want it.

  • Australian east coast rain to ease but flooding continues

    Heavy rainfall was forecast to ease across Australia’s east coast but floodwaters will linger for days across New South Wales state where 15,000 people were nervously waiting on Tuesday for potential orders to evacuate. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Tuesday said several weather fronts continued to effect large swaths of the state. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the rain emergency was expected to ease by late Wednesday, but the “floodwaters remain persistent for some time.”

  • Kim Kardashian Hilariously Recalls Getting Mistaken for Kendall Jenner's Mom

    Kim Kardashian was just 16 when people thought she was newborn baby Kendall Jenner’s mom. Scroll on to hear the E! star tell the story.

  • Ellen DeGeneres' viewership is down 43 percent since her toxic workplace apology

    Ever since her toxic workplace scandal last year, Ellen DeGeneres' show has reportedly taken a significant hit in the ratings. The Ellen DeGeneres Show has lost more than one million viewers since September, when she opened her new season with an apology over accusations of a toxic work environment, The New York Times reported on Monday. She has reportedly averaged 1.5 million viewers over the last six months, down from 2.6 million during that stretch a year before. The comedian offered an on-air apology at the start of her 18th season in September, after a report from BuzzFeed News described alleged "racism, fear, and intimidation" at the show, and another BuzzFeed story said that "sexual harassment and misconduct by top executive producers runs rampant" there. "I learned that things happened here that never should have happened," DeGeneres said in September. "I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected." DeGeneres' ratings actually were initially up at the start of the season, but the show has since experienced a 43 percent decline in viewership, according to the report. A Telepictures executive pointed to the fact that "broadcast is down across the board and Covid has been challenging for production." But the Times notes that other similar shows have been down less than DeGeneres'. For example, Dr. Phil's viewership is only down about 22 percent. Now, the Times' report also points out, DeGeneres is "uncomfortably close" in terms of viewership to the show hosted by Steve Wilkos, former Jerry Springer security guard — raising questions about whether she'll continue hosting after her contract ends next year. More stories from theweek.comA jump in Social Security benefitsSenate confirms Marty Walsh as labor secretary, completing Biden's Cabinet with surprisingly little dramaJeopardy! fans vow to boycott episodes hosted by Dr. Oz

  • Great Outfits in Fashion History: Lisa Bonet's 'High Fidelity' Premiere Look

    In case you were wondering who taught Zoë Kravitz how to be so cool.

  • Could an accident have caused COVID-19? Why the Wuhan lab-leak theory shouldn't be dismissed

    I have reported on safety lapses at elite U.S. labs. There is no reason to believe they aren’t happening at labs in other countries as well.

  • Yale Researchers Create Map Attempting to Show Where Unknown Species May Live

    New research published on Monday by a team of scientists from Yale gives an idea of where undiscovered species may have the best chance of being found.

  • Single Mom Killed by Suspected Street Race Crash in LA

    The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has officially released the name of a single mother who was hit and killed by suspected street racers last week. Colleen Wong, 57, was stopped at an intersection near West Vanowen Street at around 4 p.m. on March 19 when a speeding car lost control and crashed into her vehicle, according to KTLA. The Los Angeles Police Department suspected two or three cars were involved in a street race at Valley Circle that day.

  • 35 Unforgettable Royal Wedding Scandals, Shockers, and Bizarre Moments

    From Princess Diana saying the wrong name at the altar to Princess Charlene of Monaco's tears.From ELLE

  • NorCal counties prepare for larger shipments of COVID-19 vaccine

    Gov. Gavin Newsom anticipates the state will be able to remove its vaccine tier system in roughly five weeks, citing the possibility that all Californians could be eligible for a vaccination by the end of the month. This comes as state officials expect an exponential increase in COVID-19 vaccine supply. Some Northern California counties report receiving an increase in the amount of doses and are looking to increase their vaccination capabilities. See more in the video above.

  • Gold Price Prediction – Despite Drop in Treasury Yields Gold Prices Edge Lower

    Gold prices traded sideways and have been consolidating for 5-straight trading sessions. Despite a dip in U.S. Treasury yields, the yellow metal was unable to gain traction. The 10-year Treasury yield dropped nearly 4-basis points which was the most significant drop in a week.

  • WATCH: Ben and Erin Napier Help Home Town Showrunner Find Dream House Following Her Mother's Death

    In Sunday's episode of Home Town, Ben and Erin Napier gave a helping hand to boss Angela Tarrant

  • U.S. Inflation Risks Mount Along With Debt Concern, Survey Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- Inflation risks are mounting in the U.S. after unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus, according to economists who are also growing increasingly concerned about a corresponding surge in government debt.More than 60% of respondents polled by the National Association for Business Economics say inflation is a greater risk now than it has been in the past two decades, according to a survey conducted Feb. 22-March 5.At the same time, nearly 90% say they are concerned about the trajectory of public debt.Earlier this month lawmakers effectively added to the U.S. budget deficit when they enacted a new $1.9 trillion economic stimulus measure. While parts of the economy continue to improve amid accelerating vaccinations and as states ease pandemic-era business restrictions, high unemployment persists and the Federal Reserve has kept benchmark interest rates low.Some 41% find the current fiscal policy is “about right,” up from the 37% who thought this in the August 2020 survey. Thirty-four percent indicated fiscal policy was too stimulative, double the share that said so in the previous survey. All responses in the latest survey were submitted before the American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law.Almost two-thirds of respondents believe structural changes are needed to address the deficit, with more than one-third support less spending or increasing taxes, the survey found.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.