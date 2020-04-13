These upcoming vehicles will be immune to COVID-19: Honda Civic, Cadillac Escalade and more

Which new vehicles and technologies will survive as automakers plot post-COVID-19 recovery plans?

Will exciting electric vehicles like the Mustang Mach-E, GMC Hummer SUV and Cadillac Lyriq make the cut?

Will job losses and corporate carnage shock buyers into frugality and a new wave of small cars? What about the new Ford F-150 pickup expected this fall?

Those and more questions are being decided as auto executives around the world count the cost of COVID-19 and decide what vehicles and technologies their companies need to recover from months of disrupted production and the recession that may follow.

Future vehicles can be divided into three categories:

Those so close to production it would cost more to delay them than continue as planned.

Others are “mission-critical,” too important to the company’s image or balance sheet to delay.

Everything else is in the product plan is negotiable when times get tough.

Industry veterans still talk wistfully about vehicles that didn’t survive post-Great Recession planning when automakers focused on bread and butter models. Nobody will ever know how many roadsters, luxury sedans, even low-slung sporty pickups were erased from corporate drawing boards as automakers clung to life from 2008-11.

Do we face another lost generation of cars as companies scale back their aspirations?

Probably not, according to industry experts.

What about the Bronco, F-150, Escalade?

Vehicles like the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Yukon, Cadillac Escalade, Honda Civic, Ford Bronco and new F-150 are "beyond the point of return," Society of Automotive Engineers editorial director Bill Visnic said. They're likely to be on sale in the next 10 months, and they're all major moneymakers.

"It makes zero sense to do anything but launch them with whatever delay the current COVID-19 plant stoppages imposes," Visnic said.

It appears likely most North American assembly plants will be closed for six to eight weeks, IHS Markit senior analyst Stephanie Brinley said. That may move the start of sales for vehicles from, say, August to October, but not much more than that.

"It took GM about four weeks to get production back up to speed after the strike last fall," Brinley said.

"It'll depend on what vehicles each automaker needs most."

Of 65 new or redesigned vehicles set to go on sale in 2020, all but the 13 already launched will face some delay, said Jeff Schuster, LMC Automotive president, Americas operations and global vehicle forecasts.

"The current environment is one of survival and cash preservation. Vehicle manufacturers will prioritize near-term launches on their ability to generate margin and cash. Safe to say pickup trucks and SUVs will continue to be the priority," he said.

Automakers declined to comment on their launch schedules.