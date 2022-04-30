UPDATED: 1 man dead, 2 people wounded after Decatur shooting incident

Apr. 30—One man died from a gunshot wound and another man suspected in is death was one of two other people injured by gunshots early this morning in Southwest Decatur, according to police.

Decatur police said they responded about 4:30 a.m. to a disturbance called in the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue Southwest and found a male with a gunshot wound. The victim, identified by police as Charles Edward Baker Jr., 42, of Decatur, was taken to the Parkway campus of Decatur Morgan Hospital and later transferred to Huntsville Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to a release from Decatur police.

At about 4:45 a.m., a man and woman with gunshot wounds arrived by personal vehicle at the Parkway campus, and they were later transferred to Huntsville Hospital where they are in stable condition, police said.

During their investigation, officers identified the injured man who arrived at the hospital as a shooting suspect.

Police identified the suspect as Martez Deqwan Jackson, 34, of Decatur. According to police spokesperson Irene Cardenas-Martinez, upon his release from the hospital, Jackson will be transported to the Morgan County Jail where he will be held on a murder charge in lieu of a $150,000 bail.

Police said the incident remains under investigation, and there is no threat to public safety.

Police asked that anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective Joshua Daniell at 256-341-4644 or Detective Jasmin Ferizovic at 256-341-4614.