UPDATED AT 2:53 P.M.: Some Pullman residents without power after a crash took down a line Thursday morning

Jan. 4—UPDATE AT 2:53 P.M.:

Less than five customers of Avista in Pullman are without power following a downed power line Thursday morning, according to an update from the utility company. Full restoration is expected at 5 p.m. Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

UPDATE AT 1:44 P.M.:

The power outage affecting more than 100 Pullman customers is ongoing. Avista expects power to be restored by 2:15 p.m. Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

ORIGINAL POST:

More than 100 Pullman customers were without power after a line was knocked down by a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning.

Operations Commander Aaron Breshears said a sedan was traveling north on Washington State Route 27 and drove off the road around 4 a.m. The driver swerved off a bend in the road near the Ford Dealership on South Grand Avenue, hitting and shearing off a power pole above the ground.

Breshears added the driver said he was trying to avoid a deer in the roadway. Breshears said no one was injured during the crash, and there were no indications of drug or alcohol use by the driver. The incident is still under investigation.

Breshears said the pole was one of Pullman's high voltage transmission lines. Avista Utilities reported around 114 customers were out of power.

Crews began work shortly after the incident. A portion of the route was blocked completely to both lanes of traffic, which was increased to a single lane with flaggers as work progressed.

Avista estimates all power will be restored around 12:15 p.m. Thursday.