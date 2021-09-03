UPDATED: 3 arrested after alleged gunshots fired in Bemidji

Sep. 2—BEMIDJI — Three people have been arrested as of Thursday morning in connection with gunshots being fired near the 900 block of 26th Street NW on Wednesday afternoon in Bemidji.

According to an updated release from Bemidji Police Captain David LaZella, one adult and two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the incident. Brandon Lee Tahahwah, 18, of Bemidji, was arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm and fleeing police on foot. Both juveniles have also been arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm, ineligible person in possession of a firearm and fleeing police on foot.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, officers responded to a report of an alleged gunshot fired in the 900 block of 26th Street NW.

Upon arrival, officers checked the area and were initially unable to locate any evidence of gunshots. Officers detained three people in connection to the incident and began working with property managers to examine surveillance video from the area, the release said.

Around 4:30 p.m., Bemidji police officers and detectives executed a search warrant at a residence in the 2500 Block of Ridgeway Ave. NW and located evidence consistent with the incident.

No injuries have been reported to the police. The case remains under investigation by the Bemidji Police Department who was assisted by the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota State Patrol, the release said.

Anyone with information should contact Bemidji police detectives at (218) 333-9111, or contact Crime Stoppers, which is anonymous. Reporting parties may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000 by visiting www.crimestoppersmn.org, or by calling the toll-free phone number at (800) 222-8477 or by using the P3 Tip Submit smartphone app.

"The Bemidji Police Department encourages you to submit information to Crime Stoppers so you are free of retribution and remain safe while doing the right thing," the release said.