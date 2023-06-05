UPDATED: 34-year-old man killed in domestic dispute identified by coroner

Jun. 5—CHAMPAIGN — Vincent R. Taylor, 34, was killed during a weekend domestic dispute, Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup announced Monday.

The Champaign man was pronounced dead at 5:13 a.m. Sunday in the OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center emergency department, Northrup said.

That's nearly an hour before Champaign police were called to his residence — at 6:08 a.m. — in the 600 block of West Bradley Avenue, where they took Taneshia Brooks into custody.

Brooks, 43, was taken to the Champaign County Correctional Center, where she's awaiting charges, Champaign police said.

The initial investigation "indicates that the victim and 43-year-old Taneshia Brooks of Champaign were involved in a domestic dispute when the victim was stabbed," police said Sunday.

Northrup said an autopsy will be performed Monday.

They ask that anyone who might be able to supply them with video surveillance or information call them at 217-351-4545.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the "P3 Tips" mobile app.