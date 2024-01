Jan. 5—NORWICH — The northbound lanes of Interstate 395 near Norwich reopened just before 6 p.m. on Friday, hours after a tractor-trailer rollover closed the highway to traffic.

State transportation officials said the crash occurred under the Route 2 overpass in the area of Exit 13 at approximately 1:39 p.m. The truck was the only vehicle involved and there were no injuries, state police said.