UPDATED: Alleged victim dismisses protective order against Woods

Sep. 3—Editor's note: this article has been updated to reflect a statement provided by the plaintiff following The Transcript's initial story.

A woman who accused John Woods of sexual assault chose to dismiss a protective order on Thursday in district court, but her attorney said the decision in no way detracts from her allegations.

Woods resigned as executive director of Government Affairs for the University of Oklahoma after news of the protective order against him broke Aug. 20. He was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a parking lot and sending her a sexually explicit video immediately afterward, The Transcript reported; the woman also claimed she received harassing text messages from Woods and his wife.

The plaintiff's attorney Lysbeth George told Special District Judge Nathaniel Hales Wednesday that the move to dismiss the protective order was in "no way a detraction of the original allegations that gave rise to the original emergency order."

Hales asked the woman if she had been coerced or promised anything in return for dropping the order.

"There was a promise, but I didn't take it," she told the judge.

"What I'm trying to understand is, is there any reason other than, you have a desire to go forward that's causing you to dismiss this?" Hale asked.

"I'm not sure how to answer that," she said.

After conferring with her attorney, the woman told the judge that she "voluntarily dismisse(d)" the order.

Following the hearing, George said her client was not coerced or threatened into dismissing the protective order.

"That is not the case at all, nor the basis for the dismissal," she said. "I'm not going into the facts with the VPO dismissal today. I don't want to do anything that would prejudice my client."

Woods' attorney Steven Stice said he was not surprised the plaintiff chose to dismiss the case; he said he intends to use "two binders full of text messages and videos" in his client's defense.

Story continues

"I think today speaks volumes," he said. "Her reluctance to take the stand and answer questions under oath — I think that speaks a lot as to the veracity of her claims. So, we're going to have to now see how it plays out with the criminal charges, which to me, are the most important aspects of what's left of this situation. She's made criminal allegations of a sexual nature that didn't happen.

"Today, she had a perfect opportunity to present that ... the video evidence that she said exists, that she wrote about in her petition. She had an opportunity to explain how Mr. Woods' wife stalked her further, which she wrote in the petition. She chose not to."

In a statement by email to The Transcript following the hearing, the woman in question said she dropped the protective order because she no longer believed Woods was a threat to her safety.

"I sought and received an emergency order from the court. I presented testimony to the court on August 7th about the underlying assault as well as the subsequent contact with Mr. Woods and his spouse," her statement reads.

"As I testified to the court before, thankfully, I was able to defend myself using my martial arts training. However, as a direct result of the incident on July 27th, I experienced a flood of emotions and mental overload in part due to the past trauma that I have experienced in my life. When I was before [the court] on Aug 7th, I was terrified and wanted to make sure that Mr. Woods would not continue to attempt to contact me. Since such time, I have been seeking counseling and no longer have any work relationship with Mr. Woods and am no longer concerned about retaliation nor my safety. Because of that action I took on August 7th, I believe Mr. Woods understands and will not attempt to contact me any further. The Emergency VPO provided the protection I needed to become mentally and physically stronger. I am thankful for the court for giving me a voice at one of my weakest moments. The VPO allowed me the strength to dismiss the VPO as I no longer feel the need for a VPO."

Stice said he and his client had been cooperating with law enforcement since the beginning, and to date, had not been made aware of any evidence, including the video and text messages cited in the woman's statement to police and the court. He was unaware of the results of an internal investigation performed by OU.

A spokeswoman for the Norman Police Department told The Transcript Thursday that the department's investigation into the case is ongoing, and the evidence related to the case could not be disclosed.

Stice said he was not aware of the status of the investigation, but said he expected the case to be turned over to the Cleveland County District Attorney's Office. He declined to say whether Woods had been interviewed by the NPD, or to specify how he and his client were "cooperating with the investigation."

"I don't believe anything has been turned over to the district attorney's office as of yet — it will be, and I'm sure Mr. (Greg) Mashburn will review it in light of all the evidence that does or does not exist," Stice said.

Woods was placed on paid administrative leave by the university before he chose to resign, Stice said.

"I think that the university should have waited until at least today, or to see if criminal charges were presented and accepted by the district attorney's office before they placed him on administrative leave," Stice said. "I understand why they did it. They have to look after the integrity of the university, and I appreciate that."

Stice did not say why Woods chose to resign, but said his client did not want to "harm the institution" and that it was something he told Stice he "wanted to do."

Mindy Wood covers City Hall news and notable court cases for The Transcript. Reach her at mwood@normantranscript.com or 405-416-4420.