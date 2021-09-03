UPDATED: Alleged victim dismisses protective order against Woods

Mindy Ragan Wood, The Norman Transcript, Okla.
·5 min read

Sep. 3—Editor's note: this article has been updated to reflect a statement provided by the plaintiff following The Transcript's initial story.

A woman who accused John Woods of sexual assault chose to dismiss a protective order on Thursday in district court, but her attorney said the decision in no way detracts from her allegations.

Woods resigned as executive director of Government Affairs for the University of Oklahoma after news of the protective order against him broke Aug. 20. He was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a parking lot and sending her a sexually explicit video immediately afterward, The Transcript reported; the woman also claimed she received harassing text messages from Woods and his wife.

The plaintiff's attorney Lysbeth George told Special District Judge Nathaniel Hales Wednesday that the move to dismiss the protective order was in "no way a detraction of the original allegations that gave rise to the original emergency order."

Hales asked the woman if she had been coerced or promised anything in return for dropping the order.

"There was a promise, but I didn't take it," she told the judge.

"What I'm trying to understand is, is there any reason other than, you have a desire to go forward that's causing you to dismiss this?" Hale asked.

"I'm not sure how to answer that," she said.

After conferring with her attorney, the woman told the judge that she "voluntarily dismisse(d)" the order.

Following the hearing, George said her client was not coerced or threatened into dismissing the protective order.

"That is not the case at all, nor the basis for the dismissal," she said. "I'm not going into the facts with the VPO dismissal today. I don't want to do anything that would prejudice my client."

Woods' attorney Steven Stice said he was not surprised the plaintiff chose to dismiss the case; he said he intends to use "two binders full of text messages and videos" in his client's defense.

"I think today speaks volumes," he said. "Her reluctance to take the stand and answer questions under oath — I think that speaks a lot as to the veracity of her claims. So, we're going to have to now see how it plays out with the criminal charges, which to me, are the most important aspects of what's left of this situation. She's made criminal allegations of a sexual nature that didn't happen.

"Today, she had a perfect opportunity to present that ... the video evidence that she said exists, that she wrote about in her petition. She had an opportunity to explain how Mr. Woods' wife stalked her further, which she wrote in the petition. She chose not to."

In a statement by email to The Transcript following the hearing, the woman in question said she dropped the protective order because she no longer believed Woods was a threat to her safety.

"I sought and received an emergency order from the court. I presented testimony to the court on August 7th about the underlying assault as well as the subsequent contact with Mr. Woods and his spouse," her statement reads.

"As I testified to the court before, thankfully, I was able to defend myself using my martial arts training. However, as a direct result of the incident on July 27th, I experienced a flood of emotions and mental overload in part due to the past trauma that I have experienced in my life. When I was before [the court] on Aug 7th, I was terrified and wanted to make sure that Mr. Woods would not continue to attempt to contact me. Since such time, I have been seeking counseling and no longer have any work relationship with Mr. Woods and am no longer concerned about retaliation nor my safety. Because of that action I took on August 7th, I believe Mr. Woods understands and will not attempt to contact me any further. The Emergency VPO provided the protection I needed to become mentally and physically stronger. I am thankful for the court for giving me a voice at one of my weakest moments. The VPO allowed me the strength to dismiss the VPO as I no longer feel the need for a VPO."

Stice said he and his client had been cooperating with law enforcement since the beginning, and to date, had not been made aware of any evidence, including the video and text messages cited in the woman's statement to police and the court. He was unaware of the results of an internal investigation performed by OU.

A spokeswoman for the Norman Police Department told The Transcript Thursday that the department's investigation into the case is ongoing, and the evidence related to the case could not be disclosed.

Stice said he was not aware of the status of the investigation, but said he expected the case to be turned over to the Cleveland County District Attorney's Office. He declined to say whether Woods had been interviewed by the NPD, or to specify how he and his client were "cooperating with the investigation."

"I don't believe anything has been turned over to the district attorney's office as of yet — it will be, and I'm sure Mr. (Greg) Mashburn will review it in light of all the evidence that does or does not exist," Stice said.

Woods was placed on paid administrative leave by the university before he chose to resign, Stice said.

"I think that the university should have waited until at least today, or to see if criminal charges were presented and accepted by the district attorney's office before they placed him on administrative leave," Stice said. "I understand why they did it. They have to look after the integrity of the university, and I appreciate that."

Stice did not say why Woods chose to resign, but said his client did not want to "harm the institution" and that it was something he told Stice he "wanted to do."

Mindy Wood covers City Hall news and notable court cases for The Transcript. Reach her at mwood@normantranscript.com or 405-416-4420.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Woman shot twice after alleged road rage incident in Houston

    Victim recovering from non-life-threatening injuries

  • Gov. Newsom calls GOP rivals 'anti-vax,' but are they?

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom has made his leadership during the pandemic a centerpiece of his campaign to keep his job, warning in life-and-death terms that his Republican rivals in the recall election are anti-vaccine crusaders who would expose people to a new wave of COVID risks. The recall election that culminates Sept. 14 was largely was driven by frustration with Newsom's sweeping coronavirus orders that closed schools and businesses and, in turn, cost millions of jobs. In a television ad this week, the first-term Democrat's campaign plastered his Republican rivals with the label “anti-vax.”

  • Multiple people hospitalized after shooting on I-280 in Daly City

    Two people were shot and four were injured after a shooting and crash on I-280 in Daly City early Friday morning, CHP officers said.

  • Sunport quadruple murder suspect details why he killed 4th man in Albuquerque

    Sunport quadruple murder suspect details why he killed 4th man in Albuquerque.

  • Man who shot at cops in unrest over Floyd death is acquitted

    A man charged with attempted murder after firing at Minneapolis police officers in the chaotic protests that followed George Floyd’s death has been acquitted of all charges against him. Jaleel Stallings argued self-defense during his July trial, testifying that he fired at the unmarked white van after he was struck in the chest with what turned out to be a nonlethal rubber bullet fired by police. Stallings, 29, testified that he thought he was being attacked by civilians, had been struck by a bullet and was potentially bleeding out, his attorney, Eric Rice, told The Associated Press on Friday.

  • Woman caught on camera knocking over California fruit stand alleges she’s the victim and ‘almost lost my life’

    Sandra Quinonez reported she was attacked by a woman who refused to move a car before video captured the woman destroying the fruit stand. Ariana Belvine claims Quinonez’s daughter intentionally hit her car and said allegations she brandished a weapon were lies.

  • Freed from prison, Mississippi man sues district attorney

    A Mississippi man freed after nearly 23 years in prison filed a lawsuit Friday against the district attorney who prosecuted him six times in the killings of four people at a small-town furniture store. Curtis Flowers was released in December 2019, about six months after the U.S. Supreme Court tossed out the conviction and death sentence from his sixth trial, which took place in 2010. Justices said prosecutors showed an unconstitutional pattern of excluding African American jurors in the trials of Flowers, who is Black.

  • Twin baby boys found dead inside car at South Carolina day care

    Twin baby boys were found dead inside a car in the parking lot of a South Carolina day care center Wednesday. Someone called 911 after finding the babies at the Sunshine House Early Learning Academy on U.S. Highway 21 in the Columbia suburb of Blythewood. Watch part of Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford's press conference here.

  • Court cuts loose woman accused of passing gas, threatening man with knife

    A Florida woman accused of letting one rip has been cut loose. In 2018, Shanetta Yvette Wilson was arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on John Walker when he complained about her flatulence in a Broward County Dollar General Store. Her case was finally dismissed this week on account of Walker’s alleged refusal to be deposed, despite being subpoenaed. The Smoking Gun reports the ...

  • Angry Men With Zip-Ties Ambush School Principal After COVID Masking Request

    InstagramPolice arrested a 40-year-old Arizona dad after he stormed into an elementary school principal’s office with a friend wielding plastic handcuffs, insisting the administration broke the law by asking his child and six others to wear a mask and quarantine after being in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.“I can tell you the end result of that incident was we did make one arrest for trespassing,” Sgt. Richard Gradillas of the Tucson, Arizona, Police Department told

  • What We Know About Matthew Taylor Coleman––The Q-Anon Believer Who Killed His Kids

    Content warning: child harm Matthew Taylor Coleman was a normal guy. Born in Santa Barbara in 1981, his mother was an artist, and his dad owned a small business. He learned to love the ocean early, and spent his time as a kid sailing, surfing, and spearfishing off the California coast. He earned a BA []

  • Suburban man charged in River North beating caught on video

    A man is charged in an attack on and robbery of two men in River North last weekend which was caught on video

  • Horn-iest Jan. 6 Rioter Cuts a Deal With the Feds

    Stephanie Keith/Reuters​​The “QAnon Shaman”—who notoriously stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 carrying a spear and a bullhorn and wearing a horned headpiece made of coyote skin—has cut a plea deal with the fedsJacob Chansley, 33, was arrested three days after the riots and charged with civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, and demonstrating in a Capitol building. Since his arrest, he has made headlines for his multiple attempts to get out

  • Indecent exposure charges filed against trans woman over L.A. spa incident

    Prosecutors have filed charges against a transgender woman at the center of a viral video that sparked violent protests outside a Westlake spa.

  • Parkland school shooter wanted words like ‘slaughter’ barred from trial. Judge declined

    The judge who will oversee the trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz isn’t going to play word police.

  • Daycare Worker Charged With Murder After Assaulting Baby Who Wouldn’t Nap, Cops Say

    Photos Courtesy Codington County Detention Center/FacebookAn unlicensed daycare worker in South Dakota has been charged with murder for the death of a 17-month-old baby she allegedly assaulted after he refused to go down for a nap, authorities said.Amanda Walder, 31, was taken into custody Thursday after she was indicted by a grand jury in Codington County on felony charges that included one count of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree manslaughter, and one count of aggravated batte

  • The judge ruling over Elizabeth Holmes' Theranos trial dismissed 9 people from the jury pool because they were unvaccinated

    US District Judge Edward Davila said he wanted to ensure the health of the jurors and their families.

  • A Trump Organization executive who prosecutors have been trying to flip is set to testify for a grand-jury investigation into the company

    Matthew Calamari Jr. was served a subpoena to testify in front of the grand jury for the Manhattan DA's investigation into the Trump Organization.

  • 'I begged you to stay away from my kids': mother of boy beaten to death says to man charged

    "This is probably one of the worst cases I've ever seen," Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney Mallory Davis said.

  • Ex-officer faces more serious charge in Daunte Wright death

    Minnesota prosecutors filed a more serious charge Thursday against the former suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop, but it is not the murder charge that activists were seeking. Former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter is now charged with first-degree manslaughter, in addition to a prior charge of second-degree manslaughter. Activists had demanded a murder charge during protests in Brooklyn Center and outside a metro-area prosecutor’s home before Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison took over the case.