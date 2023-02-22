UPDATED: Anniston police searching for Talladega juvenile suspect in Quintard gas station shooting

Feb. 21—The Anniston Police Department is searching for a Talladega juvenile suspected to have been involved in a shooting Sunday night at a gas station located at 18th and Quintard Avenue.

APD officers responded to a shots-fired call at the gas station shortly before 5 p.m. where they learned the juvenile and another Talladega man had been involved in a verbal altercation when the two began to fire at one another, according to APD Sgt. Jason Hawkins.

Police Chief Nick Bowles told The Anniston Star on Tuesday the adult of the two is identified as Daishawn Jackson, 25, of Talladega. Jackson remains at RMC Anniston where he is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

Hawkins said Sunday that Jackson is expected to recover from his wound.

"We are currently looking for the juvenile suspect to get his statement and his version of events," Bowles said. "Any charges will be left up to the District Attorney at that point."

