UPDATED: Authorities arrest suspect in 2002 slaying

Jun. 30—HEFLIN — An arrest has been made in the 2002 homicide of Monica Rollins and her 6-year-old son Dalton Rollins.

Heflin police made the announcement during a news conference Friday afternoon about the 21-year-old crime that had shocked the county and brought "pure torture" to the family it most affected.

Warrants were obtained for two murder charges against Lewis Ladon Spivey, 39, who was taken into custody by Heflin police Chief Ross Mcglaughn and Investigator Capt. Scott Bonner upon his release from a Florida prison, where he had been serving a 15-year sentence on unrelated charges.

The news conference at the Heflin Parks and Recreation gym was opened by Heflin Mayor Robby Brown.

"It's a tough day, but first and foremost we'd like to lift the Rollins family up in our prayers, maybe this will bring some closure to the family," Brown said. However, he noted, the circumstances have come at a cost to family members as they've had to recall those memories yet again in a public context.

Mcglaughn thanked everyone in attendance, which included many of Rollins' family.

"We wanted to put out what information we could as soon as possible for something that we think is a relatively big deal for our community, this county, the city."

"I give full credit to investigator Bonner," Mcglaughn said.

Bonner said it had been a hard day.

Monica Rollins was a pregnant 23-year-old mother of two in September 2002. She and her sons Dalton, then 6, and Aaron, then 2, had lived in a mobile home on Sugar Hill Road in Heflin for just about a year when Monica and Dalton were stabbed to death in the home, according to press accounts from the time. She was pregnant, and the fetus died, too.

Bonner said he could not imagine what the family and friends of the Rollins' and other family members are going through.

"I know myself when we reopened this case when Ross got chief, the hardest thing for me was coming to the family and asking them if they were OK with it, because they had been through hell for the past 20 years, and I wanted to bring them some closure."

Bonner was worried if there was no arrest in the cold case that old wounds would have been reopened for the family.

Bonner said that Spivey has cooperated with the investigation and has given a complete confession wherein he outlined the events that day and has taken sole responsibility for both murders.

Spivey is being held at the Cleburne County Jail. On Thursday a hearing was held pursuant to Alabama Code 15-13-3, also known as Aniah's Law. During the hearing the court found that certain criteria had been met to invoke Aniah's Law and Spivey will be held in pretrial confinement with no bond.

Bonner was passionate about the case detailing the many hours he and others poured into it.

"Hopefully this will bring some sense of closure to this awful chapter in your lives," he said.

Bonner thanked numerous agencies and individuals for their help during the case including the 7th Judicial Circuit, District Attorney Brian McVeigh, Assistant District Attorney Lynn Hammonds, Mark Hopwood and the Jacksonville State University Center for Applied Forensics along with many others.

But the biggest thank-you belongs to the family, Bonner said.

"Every family member that I've contacted never hesitated to give me information on people, never hesitated to come meet me, call me back, whatever I needed they were there," he said.

"I've come to know these nice people and obviously I'm not their family but I've spent many hours with them, probably in the past three years I"ve spent more hours with them than my own family," Bonner said.

Bonner said it was the hardest case he's ever worked on. He also said that Spivey and Rollins knew each other, but authorities did not explain in the press conference specifically how Spivey became the suspect they arrested.

Spivey and Rollins, Bonner said, "were acquaintances and they had a relationship."

Attending the press conference was Taska Beason, Rollins' cousin, who said she never thought an arrest would be made.

"Being a kid when this happened it was pretty traumatic to go through and I think this day kinda put closure on it and we don't have to worry about someone being out there anymore," Beason said.

Aaron Rollins, who had been the survivor at the original crime scene, was present at the press conference but had no comment.

Another family member, Nina Barnes, was holding back tears as she spoke about the case and Bonner's efforts to close it. Barnes said that Rollins was her niece.

"It means a lot, it's been pure torture, 21 years, waiting for this day," Barnes said. "Bonner has been wonderful, he's kept me in the loop, he's talked to me, a family can get pulled apart when something like this happens and I Iived out of state for a long time. He has talked to me and let me know everything."

As Barnes walked out of the Heflin rec center she said, "Hopefully everything will come out right."

