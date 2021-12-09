UPDATED: Barricaded suspect taken into custody by Joplin police

Dec. 9—UPDATE, 11:20 a.m.: Joplin police say they have taken into custody a suspect who had barricaded himself inside a house this morning.

Christopher K. Echols, 33, of Joplin, has active warrants for his arrest for murder out of Vermillion County in Illinois and felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and carrying a handgun without a license, all out of Hendricks County in Illinois, police said.

Joplin police said they may seek additional charges. — Joplin police remain on the scene this morning at a residence where they say a suspect is armed and barricaded.

A police officer early this morning saw a man in a vehicle near Seventh Street and Sergeant Avenue who had active felony warrants for his arrest, according to a release from Capt. Will Davis. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the suspect drove away, stopping in the 200 block of South Connor Avenue and running to a home there, Davis said.

Officers surrounded the house and tried to get the suspect to exit.

"After numerous failed attempts, the situation was deemed to be an armed-and-barricaded situation, and the Joplin Police Department SWAT team was activated," according to the release. Police are being assisted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Davis said.

The public is asked to stay away from the area. Several roads may be blocked, and drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.

The name of the suspect was being withheld pending "the resolution of the incident," police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.