UPDATED: Bonds set on six arrested in connection with Friday's shooting incident in Burleson

Jun. 27—Bonds have been set on the six arrested in connection with Friday's Burleson shooting incident.

Four have been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Ronny McBroom set each of the four's bonds at $500,000.

Those four include: David Allen Devaney Sr., 58, of Joshua; David Allen Devaney Jr., 35, of Joshua; Clint Daniels Dunlap, 40, of Lake Worth; and David Matthew Dever, 36, of Granbury.

Also arrested were Francisco Mejia, 24, or McAllen on a charge of forgery: possession of counterfeit funds, and Gustavo Hernandez, 28, of Johnson County, on a charge of forgery. Both men's bonds were set at $200,000.

Burleson police responded at 5:58 p.m. Friday to the 400 block of N.E. Wilshire Boulevard in reference to a possible shooting. Dispatch received multiple calls of a possible road rage incident involving a Chevrolet Impala and a black, four-door sedan of unknown make though possibly a Toyota.

Police located the Impala in the 400 block of Wilshire Boulevard facing southwest in the southbound lane, according to reports. The car, which displayed recent damage possibly from gunshot impacts, was unoccupied.

North of that location, in the 500 block of North Burleson Boulevard, found a BMW in the culvert with what appeared to be a gunshot through the front windshield. A woman, 64, in the drivers seat had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman, police said, was not otherwise involved in the incident.

The Burleson Police Department referenced the "uninvolved" woman's death in a Sunday Facebook post.

"The Burleson Police Department and the city council and administration would like to express our sincerest condolences to the female victim's family," the post reads. "It is a tragedy that she lost her life in a very aggressive and daring act of violence in the middle of a heavily-traveled roadway at 6 p.m. on a Friday in our community."

Story continues

Police on Friday found several spent bullet casings underneath the bridge area in the 400 to 500 block of N.E. Wilshire Boulevard in the viaduct area. They also, in the immediate vicinity of the crime scene, found a cellophane bag containing a large amount of "Movie Prop Money," according to reports.

Witnesses on scene told police that the Impala was driving southwest bound on Wilshire Boulevard after exiting I-35W and was followed by the black sedan. Both cars stopped on Wilshire Boulevard, witnesses told police, at which time the front passenger in the black sedan discharged a firearm in the direction of the Impala.

The driver of the Impala then drove toward the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Hillary Street with the black sedan following behind. Witnesses said the occupants exited the Impala in the 400 block of Wilshire Boulevard and "were transported" to Auto Nation Ford on North Burleson Boulevard, according to reports.

Officers located two men at Auto Nation Ford, one with a gunshot wound to his leg. Witnesses described the shooter as having blonde hair.

Other witnesses said the front passenger of the black sedan at one point exited the vehicle and approached the Impala while firing in its direction. The BMW driver was traveling northeast directly across from the area where witnesses saw the black sedan's passenger shooting in the direction of the Impala.

The two men located at the Auto Ford Nation, Mejia and Hernandez, apparently traveled to Burleson to purchase illegal narcotics.

From information gathered from the two men, police identified and later arrested the other four suspects.

Additional charges are likely forthcoming, police said.