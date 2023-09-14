Updated: Bounty hunter shoots at wanted man in Norwich

Sep. 13—NORWICH — Police are investigating the circumstance that led a bail enforcement agent to fire "bean bag" shotgun rounds at a man on Lake Street on Tuesday.

The shooting took place at 7 p.m. Norwich police said they were called for reports that bail enforcement personnel had fired into and at the man's vehicle, striking him.

The man who was shot then fled in a vehicle and was not located, police said. It is unclear if he was injured. Police confirmed the identity of the man as 27-year-old Jordan Lanphear, who has multiple pending drug and gun-related criminal charges stemming from his arrest by Waterbury police in 2022.

Court records show Lanphear was ordered rearrested after failing to appear in court. Lanphear was free after posting a combined $290,000 bond, records show.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and released no further details on the identity of the bail enforcement agents, who are sometimes known as bounty hunters.

Bail enforcement agents are licensed with the state and while they do not have arrest powers they do have the ability to take an individual into custody who is out on bond but failed to appear in court.

Norwich Police Detective Lt. Anthony Gomes said part of the investigation will involve whether the bail enforcement agent was justified in the shooting. As with any citizen with a licensed firearm, Gomes said the bail enforcement agent can only use a firearm in self defense.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Norwich Police Detective Peter Karasuk at 860-886-5561, extension 3155 or the police tip line at (860) 886-5561, ext. 4.