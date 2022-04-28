UPDATED: Car chase ends with arrest of shooting suspect

Apr. 27—Palestine police arrested a man suspected of shooting at a convenience store and police, following a car chase Tuesday night through parts of the city.

Raymond Torres Jr., 46 of Palestine was initially arrested on the charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest/detention with vehicle, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest/search/transport.

District Court Judge Michael Davis issued arrest warrants for aggravated assault against a public servant and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with bonds totaling $1.75 million.

No officers were injured during the incident. It was later discovered that a home was struck by gunfire while Torres was shooting at officers. The residents of the home were not injured.

"We are so thankful and blessed that no one was injured because of this senseless act," Police Chief Mark Harcrow said. "I commend these officers for their bravery. They put their lives on the line to get this guy stopped and off the streets. Their actions were nothing short of heroic."

According to Harcrow, just before 8 p.m. April 26, officers responded to a report of gunfire at Jags, a convenience store at 500 W. Palestine Ave. after a vehicle and building were struck by bullets. No injuries were reported.

Witnesses identified the suspect as Torres as he left the store in a black sedan. Officers quickly located him in the vehicle near the intersection of North Jackson and Green Street, and initiated a traffic stop at which time the Torres sped off.

During the car chase, the Torres fired several rounds at officers.

The pursuit eventually lead to Highway 155. While on the entrance ramp to N. Loop 256, Sergeant Aston Rodriguez collided his patrol vehicle into Torres' sedan, disabling it before it could get onto the Loop, where there was heavier traffic.

Once the vehicle was stopped, Torres refused to comply with officer commands. Harcrow said officers had to break the windows to gain entry into the vehicle.

Torres was taken into custody after a brief struggle, transported to the Anderson County Jail and booked on multiple felony charges. A firearm was recovered.

A female passenger was also detained but was later released.

Anderson County Sheriff Rudy Flores and his agency also responded to the scene to assist.

The crash investigation was conducted by the Texas Highway Patrol.