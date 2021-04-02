Updated CDC guidance: Vaccinated people are free to travel in U.S. and internationally

Ursula Perano
·2 min read

Fully vaccinated people can travel domestically and internationally without having to show a negative COVID-19 test or quarantining, but are still recommended to wear a mask and follow public health precautions, according to updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Why it matters: It's a major incentive for Americans to get vaccinated that will also provide a boost to the U.S. travel industry, which has been financially hammered by the pandemic over the past year.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Many states had previously required travelers to quarantine upon arrival in order to curb the spread of the virus.

  • Some countries also required Americans to show proof of a negative coronavirus test upon arrival or at time of departure.

Yes, but: The CDC still recommends that vaccinated people get tested 3-5 days after traveling internationally, since it's not yet fully clear whether they can carry the virus and transmit it to others.

  • Vaccinated Americans are also still required to follow other countries' requirements with regards to testing and quarantining when traveling internationally.

The big picture: The CDC and the White House have been asked repeatedly what fully vaccinated people can do with regards to travel. Earlier in the year, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said there were not enough Americans yet vaccinated for the CDC to decide cross-country travel guidance.

  • The new guidelines also follow a CDC announcement last month that fully vaccinated people can gather with small groups indoors — without masks — and still be safe.

By the numbers: Almost 40% of adults in the U.S. have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC. Over a fifth of adults in the country are fully vaccinated.

This story is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Scenic Missouri park tagged with graffiti — sparking search for vandal, officials say

    “This kind of disrespect will not be tolerated.”

  • New CDC guidelines on travel greeted as good news

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance to say fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S. without getting tested for the coronavirus or going into quarantine afterward. (April 2)

  • The 'daughter of Bengal' taking on India's PM

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is locked in a fierce election battle with Mr Modi's party.

  • Store in Louisiana Puts Up Sign Banning 'Chinese Communists'

    A store in Louisiana has recently drawn backlash over its sign refusing “admittance to any Chinese Communist MoFo.” Louis Pizzolatto, the owner of collectibles store Coin & Treasure on Lafayette’s Congress Street, allegedly put the sign up last year to condemn the Chinese Communist Party, the Acadiana Advocate reported. “Coin & Treasure PROUDLY REFUSES Admittance to any Chinese Communist MoFo,” the sign says.

  • 7 people died in the UK from blood clots after getting AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

    A UK regulator said despite concerns over blood clots in the wake of AstraZeneca's shot, the doses are safe and the benefits outweigh possible risks.

  • CDC tells vaccinated Americans travel is 'low risk,' as Biden urges caution amid rising infection numbers

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the most significant loosening of travel guidelines in months on Friday, saying that fully vaccinated people could travel, a development that appeared out of sync with White House messaging.

  • Celtics rank 19 former players among Rookie Wire’s 100 greatest NBA nicknames

    Boston is well-represented when it comes to the best NBA nicknames all-time.

  • Andrew Yang, New York City mayoral candidate, hospitalized with likely kidney stone

    Yang went to an emergency room after experiencing abdominal pain and is now at the hospital with his wife, Evelyn, co-campaign manager Chris Coffey said on Twitter. Yang built an ardent grassroots following during his attempt to become the Democratic Party's nominee for the presidency last year with a pledge to create a universal basic income that would pay every American $1,000 a month. More than a dozen other candidates have also launched campaigns in the New York race, including Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer and Maya Wiley, a civil rights activist and lawyer who previously worked for current Mayor Bill de Blasio.

  • Vaccine side effect for pharmacies: It's a boon for business

    Vaccine side effect for pharmacies: It's a boon for business.Why it matters: Pharmacies are at the forefront of the biggest countrywide undertaking of our lifetime, the vaccination rollout.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Then: The onset of the pandemic crushed sales as in-store customers and prescriptions slowed to a crawl. Now: Shots bring people into pharmacies, where they have to hang out during the 15-minute observation period — creating a big opportunity for sales.Driving the news: The Biden administration this week expanded the number of pharmacies eligible for vaccine supply from the government. (States can allocate doses, too.)Later this month, 40,000 of the nation's 57,000 pharmacies will be able to administer shots — up from 17,000. The backdrop: Pharmacies had been under pressure as competitors (like Amazon and other big-box retailers) strengthened their foothold. Walgreens expects to "increase traffic" as shots are administered in their stores, then "personalize" what they learn about those customers coming into the store, CEO Rosalind Brewer told analysts Wednesday.The company has upped expectations for how much money it will rake in this year, thanks in part to a more aggressive vaccination timeline — and higher government reimbursements for each shot (now $40 apiece, up from $28 for the first dose and $16 for the second dose — though it's not guaranteed).By the numbers: Pharmacies have more capacity for shots, if they get supply.CVS said today it has given more than 10 million vaccine doses across 44 states. The chain says it could administer up to 25 million shots per month.Walgreens has administered 8 million vaccines at stores, nursing homes and vaccination sites — with half in March alone.Rite Aid has given more than 1 million vaccines since the beginning of last month.Go deeper: Demand for vaccines is already waning in some parts of the countryLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Man on parole for killing his mom charged with hate crime assault in New York City attack on Asian American woman

    Brandon Elliot, a 38-year-old parolee convicted of killing his mom, faces hate crime charges in the "brutal attack" caught on surveillance video.

  • Hunter Biden Says He Doesn’t Know if Controversial Laptop Is His But It ‘Certainly’ Could Be

    Hunter Biden isn’t completely sure the laptop at the center of numerous scandalous headlines about him and his family really is his, but it “certainly” could be, he said. In a new interview with CBS News’ Tracy Smith, which will air in full on Sunday, Biden was asked directly about the laptop that launched a seemingly endless amount of primetime segments in the right-wing media sphere leading up to and after the November 2020 election of his father, Joe Biden, to the presidency. Asked point-blank whether the laptop purportedly found at a computer repair shop belonged to him, Biden said, “For real, I don’t know.” Also Read: NY Post Reporter Behind Dubious Hunter Biden Story Refused to Put His Name on It (Report) Smith pushed Biden, who is the author of forthcoming book “Beautiful Things,” until he replied, “The truthful answer… I don’t have any idea, no idea whether or not…” “So, it could be yours?” Smith asked. “Of course. Certainly,” Biden said. “There could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me. It could be that I was hacked. It could be that it was the — that it was Russian intelligence. It could be that it was stolen from me or that there was a laptop stolen from me.” Biden should exercise a little caution there: The computer repair shop owner tied to the New York Post’s reporting on Biden and the laptop sued Twitter for at least $500 million last December, claiming the tech giant defamed him by incorrectly calling him a “hacker.” Watch the interview preview below, via CBS News. Months after it was alleged that a laptop revealed Hunter Biden's business interests in China and Ukraine, the president's son tells Tracy Smith that the laptop "could be" his Watch the full interview this weekend on #CBSSunday pic.twitter.com/DhtY5IcPeg — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) April 2, 2021 Read original story Hunter Biden Says He Doesn’t Know if Controversial Laptop Is His But It ‘Certainly’ Could Be At TheWrap

  • 1 U.S. Capitol Police Officer Killed, Another Injured After Car Rammed Into Barricade; Driver Shot and Killed

    The U.S. Capitol underwent a lockdown on Friday following an incident in the nearby Washington D.C. area that left one suspect and one police officer dead.

  • CDC offers travel advice to vaccinated Americans — but stops short of saying it’s OK to get on a plane

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stopped short of recommending people start booking flights or making summer vacation plans.

  • New Zealand TV commentator apologizes for mock Asian accent

    A New Zealand television commentator who adopted a mock Asian accent during a post-game rugby interview on Friday is likely to keep his job despite an outpouring of public criticism. Joe Wheeler, a former New Zealand Maori representative who commentates for the cable network Sky Sport, used the accent after the Super Rugby Aotearoa match between the Highlanders and Crusaders. Speaking with Highlanders flyhalf Mitchell Hunt, Wheeler referenced the performance of Japan international flanker Kazuki Himeno who started a match for the Highlanders for the first time.

  • The Duke is leaving 'Bridgerton,' but book fans aren't surprised

    Simon Basset, played by Regé-Jean Page, rarely shows up in the subsequent Julia Quinn novels, which focus on the other Bridgerton siblings.

  • Homicide chief testified in Derek Chauvin's trial a threat is 'just not there' when suspect is handcuffed

    The Minneapolis Police Department's most senior officer said that once a suspect is handcuffed, "his safety is your responsibility."

  • Taylor Swift shared a cryptic video that hints at 5 new song titles 'from the vault.' Here's what they could be.

    The "Folklore" singer will unveil the rerecorded version of 2008's "Fearless" next week, including six previously unreleased songs.

  • Company involved in 15 million discarded doses of the J&J vaccine has history of quality control violations

    The company is at the center of the mix-up that led to roughly 15 million discarded doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine earlier this week.

  • Companies Condemn Georgia's Restrictive Voting Law Amid Pressure Campaign From Advocates

    Companies are taking forceful stances against Georgia's new election law following weeks of pressure from advocates to speak out

  • Biden admin lauds talks on readmitting US to Iran nuke deal

    The Biden administration on Thursday welcomed a European Union announcement that the participants in the Iran nuclear deal will meet this week to discuss a possible return of the United States to the 2015 accord. Friday’s virtual meeting of officials from Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and Iran comes as the U.S. is exploring ways to rejoin the deal that former President Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018. The State Department praised the meeting and said it would be watched closely by U.S. officials.