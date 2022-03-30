Updated: Charges dropped against 3 men accused in break-in

Editor’s note: This 2014 story has been republished to add this note that the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office says it dropped the charges against all three defendants before the preliminary hearing in this case due to a lack of victim cooperation.

Three men were charged with robbery for allegedly breaking into the house of a Springfield man in September and stealing a guitar and other items. One man allegedly pistol-whipped the victim.

Cody Wayne Smith, 18, of Springfield, Nicholas Kueck, 22, of Springfield, and Kenneth A. Cline, 29, of Niangua, were also charged with armed criminal action and burglary in Greene County Circuit Court.

The three broke into the home of a Springfield man in the 900 block of South Kansas Avenue about 5 a.m. Sept. 1, according to Greene County Court records. The man told police that the men, wearing masks over their faces, kicked in his door.

The man said that one of the robbers had a pistol and demanded all his valuables, according to court records. The robber with the pistol hit the man with it.

He fell to the ground where all three men kicked and punched him, causing him to briefly lose consciousness, according to the probable cause statement. When he came to, the three men were allegedly taking belongings out of his house.

The man told police that he later heard that two of the men were named Nick and Kenny. Police located a guitar that had been stolen from the home at Loftis Jewelry and Pawnbroker. Kueck took it to the pawn shop, according to court records.

Kueck told police that Cline and Smith woke him up and told him to drive near the home of the Springfield man, according to Greene County court records. Kueck said he didn't know what Cline and Smith were going to do. He said the robbery occurred because Cline and Smith were trying to sell or trade items for drugs.

Kueck told police that Kline and Smith had been involved in the home invasions of several drug dealers, according to court records. Kueck said he didn't know the guitar that he took to the pawn shop was stolen.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Updated: Charges dropped against 3 men accused in break-in