Updated: Coroner, police investigating a deadly shooting in Lexington

A shooting in Lexington left one person dead Tuesday morning, according to the Lexington Police Department.

The shooting happened just after 9 a.m., according to police. Officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Yellowstone Parkway at that time for a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound in front of an apartment building.

The victim was declared dead at the scene, police said.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn was on scene Tuesday morning.

Police had a heavy presence in the area, with a section of Yellowstone Parkway completely blocked off. The police department had a Mobile Command Unit in the area as well.

This is a developing story and will be updated.