Updated COVID-19 vaccine recommended for everyone; old, young, immunocompromised will benefit most

Everyone should be able to get an updated COVID-19 vaccine, an expert panel decided Tuesday, with vaccines likely to become widely available within days.

The recommendation comes just a day after the Food and Drug administration signed off on the updated vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still needs to OK the shots before they can become available, but that is expected to happen quickly.

Vaccine makers already have begun shipping supplies of the new vaccines after receiving FDA approval.

The vaccines have been updated to target more recent variants of the virus that causes COVID-19, which has been evolving since it first appeared in late 2019. Although the variant targeted by the new shots is no longer the most commonly circulating one, studies have suggested that the new vaccines will be effective against current variants.

Will the new vaccines fight BA.2.86? Should you be worried about latest COVID variant?

Right now, a variant called EG.5 is the most common in the United States, according to CDC data, but it only accounts for about 22% of cases, with another half-dozen variants each accounting for 5% or more. All are part of the omicron family of variants, which began spreading globally around Thanksgiving of 2021.

That's likely why vaccines still provide protection, even against the newest variant. BA.2.86, which has not spread much in the U.S. yet, but which had raised early concerns because it has a large number of mutations distinguishing it from other variants.

Research presented at Tuesday's advisory committee meeting show that vaccines continue to provide people with safe, effective protection against COVID-19.

The people who get the most benefit from the shots are those at highest risk for severe disease from infection, including people with weakened immune systems from older age, health conditions or medications.

The federal advisory panel, which consists of 14 experts in infectious diseases, immunology, family medicine or medical research, recommends everyone get vaccinated, but particularly emphasized the need for vaccines for people who are:

65 or older;

Infants under 6 months; and

Those younger than 65 who have conditions that affect their immune system, or are taking immune-suppressing medications to treat cancer, because of conditions like rheumatoid arthritis or after an organ transplant.

COVID-19 infections have been rising since early July, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows. Hospitalizations are up nearly 16% and deaths about 11% in the week that ended Thursday, compared to the week before, though totals remain well below previous peaks.

The bivalent vaccine, which has been available since last year, is no longer recommended.

Which COVID vaccines will be available soon?

The FDA's actions Monday related just to the vaccines manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech.

Both of their vaccines will be updated to target the omicron variant XBB.1.5, which was the dominant variant this spring and early summer.

It has since been replaced by other variants, but early research suggests the new vaccines will be protective against those, too.

Unlike previous years of the pandemic, the government will no longer cover the cost of all COVID-19 vaccinations. People with health insurance should have coverage for the shot, but people without insurance may have to pay out of pocket for the $110 to $130 cost per shot.

A third vaccine, made by Novavax, is also ready for delivery, though it was not covered by the FDA's action Monday. Novavax presented updated data on its vaccine at Tuesday's committee meeting. The FDA is considering emergency authorization for the vaccine in people ages 12 and up.

According to the company, doses of the vaccine, which is protein based and does not use the mRNA technology of the other two, arrived in the U.S. on Monday.

Contact Karen Weintraub at kweintraub@usatoday.com.

Health and patient safety coverage at USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial input.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New COVID vaccine booster recommended for everyone by expert panel